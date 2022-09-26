ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

8 Section III teams move up in latest state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Sportswriter Association released its second edition of football rankings. One major change among Section III schools comes in Class AA. After losing to Cicero-North Syracuse in Week 3, the Bees fell from No. 24 to honorable mention this week. With the win, C-NS moved up one spot to No. 18.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
JORDAN, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
#Linus School Sports#Election Local#High School Football#American Football
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY football player up for award presented by New York Giants

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jamesville Dewitt lineman Bryce Dadey has been nominated for an award recognizing his work ethic and off-field character. Dadey, a sophomore, is a candidate for USA Football’s Heart of a Giant Award. It is presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants to players, student managers, student mascots or other designated student team members in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
JAMESVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor

The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Wagner vs. Syracuse football prediction and early preview for CFB Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse football team continued their hot start to the season and squeaked out a 22-20 win over Virginia. The Orange trailed 20-19 with just under six minutes to play, but QB Garret Shrader and RB Sean Tucker led them down the field, and kicker Andre Szmyt hit his fifth field goal of the night to give the hosts the win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
