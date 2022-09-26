ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Calhoun County, MI
Lifestyle
UPMATTERS

Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan woman has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from an unsuspecting vulnerable adult. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Lisa Ludy, 52, faces the following charges:. One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, pursuant to MCL 750.159(i)(1)
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
MLive

Man, 20, convicted of 2019 Battle Creek murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A jury convicted a man of 2019 murder in Battle Creek. Kolbie McGinn, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearms after a three day jury trial in Calhoun County. McGinn was convicted earlier this month for the Nov....
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Lottery#The Michigan Lottery#Black Pearls
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Saginaw News

2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
PONTIAC, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy