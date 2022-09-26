Read full article on original website
Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan woman has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from an unsuspecting vulnerable adult. According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Lisa Ludy, 52, faces the following charges:. One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, pursuant to MCL 750.159(i)(1)
Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Battle Creek father
A man was found guilty in the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old father in Battle Creek.
Man, 20, convicted of 2019 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A jury convicted a man of 2019 murder in Battle Creek. Kolbie McGinn, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearms after a three day jury trial in Calhoun County. McGinn was convicted earlier this month for the Nov....
Michigan Lottery: 38-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Calhoun County man couldn’t stop shaking after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store, located at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek. “I purchased a Black...
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
Michigan news anchor was bludgeoned to death with hammer, police say
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured. Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday in district court in New Baltimore and ordered jailed on murder, assault...
Two teens arraigned, accused in drive-by Battle Creek shooting that killed 2-year-old
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- Two teens have been arraigned on murder charges for their alleged participation in a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy. Calhoun County prosecutors said that Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 16, are both charged with murder in the death of 2-year-old Kai Turner. Smith...
Grandma of slain toddler ‘won’t condemn’ suspects: ‘They’re already in hell’
A Battle Creek family is mourning after 2-year-old Kai Turner was killed in a drive-by shooting a week ago.
2 trailers stolen on same day trigger police investigation in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Police are looking for information after two trailers, one of which was emptied out and burned, were stolen in Northern Michigan. The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the thefts, which both occurred on Sept. 25. In the first incident, a trailer was taken from a construction site in the 10000 block of S. West Bay Shore Drive in Elmwood Township.
Lansing police help elderly man clear tree from yard
When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing’s man yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
Family asks for prayers after Michigan radio news anchor killed
Michigan radio news anchor Jim Matthews was killed and four others were injured after an alleged friend of the family attacked the group. The suspect tried to kill himself by overdosing after the incident. WDIV’s Mara MacDonald reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
Michigan sailor receives Purple Heart 104 years after he was killed in line of duty
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI -- A Michigan native who was killed in the line of duty during World War I received a Purple Heart Monday, 104 years after his death. According to 9&10 News, Sault Ste. Marie native Alfonso Busho was one of 111 Coast Guard members who were aboard the USS Tampa on Sept. 26, 1918 when it was sunk by a German submarine.
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
