ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Short Interest#Short Selling#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Simila
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?

Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

5 Heavily Shorted Stocks To Watch Right Now

Short selling is a risky proposition: it can generate considerable gains, but on the other hand, losses can theoretically be infinite. When a short ratio grows to high, sudden and significant buying momentum can trigger a short squeeze. Shorts are forced to cover their positions to stem losses, and prices skyrocket.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy