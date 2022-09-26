Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market
A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
There are diamonds scattered among the rubble of this technology bear market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Biogen 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion. Buying $100 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $100 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it...
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades
These stocks have an average yield of 3.1%.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
US Stocks Look Set To Snap Out Of 5-Session Losing Streak Today As Fed Official Tempers Hawkish Tone — Twitter, Tesla In Spotlight
U.S. stocks look set to snap a five-session losing streak, as indicated by trading in the major index futures. Bargain hunting could generate some buying interest even as traders remain concerned about growth and interest rates. On Monday, the major U.S. averages opened slightly lower but turned modestly higher in...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Down Over 30%, Is Now the Time to Buy Growth Stocks?
Small and large companies have seen their stock prices tumble to multiyear lows. The current macroeconomic environment is particularly challenging for less established companies with fewer resources. While there are plenty of bargains out there, investors would do well to make sure they are buying a growth stock for the...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
This Cheap Basic Materials Stock Pays a Monster Dividend
It could be time to be "greedy when others are fearful" when it comes to LyondellBasell.
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
5 Heavily Shorted Stocks To Watch Right Now
Short selling is a risky proposition: it can generate considerable gains, but on the other hand, losses can theoretically be infinite. When a short ratio grows to high, sudden and significant buying momentum can trigger a short squeeze. Shorts are forced to cover their positions to stem losses, and prices skyrocket.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0