What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 20 analysts have an average price target of $290.0 versus the current price of Alphabet at $100.05, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts rated Alphabet...
Expert Ratings for Magna International

Magna International MGA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Magna International. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $62.00.
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022

• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Expert Ratings for Aptiv

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Aptiv APTV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Expert Ratings for PPG Indus

Within the last quarter, PPG Indus PPG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $147.0 versus the current price of PPG Indus at $113.26, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Analyst Ratings for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs

Within the last quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs has an average price target of $10.7 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.50.
Expert Ratings for Autoliv

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Autoliv ALV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $88.83 versus the current price of Autoliv at $70.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated...
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.77. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 7.17 in Q1 to $2.16 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.92%, which has increased by 0.39% from 3.53% in the previous quarter. Central Puerto's earnings per share for Q2 sits at...
Expert Ratings for Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman NOC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Northrop Grumman has an average price target of $535.83 with a high of $560.00 and a low of $516.00.
Where KLA Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $364.0 versus the current price of KLA at $315.69, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated...
Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms META has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 38 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms. The company has an average price target of $220.03 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $140.00.
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp USB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, U.S. Bancorp has an average price target of $55.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $47.00.
Piper Sandler Believes Xponential Fitness Is Poised For Solid Growth

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF with a price target of $34. The analyst said the first fifteen months as publicly traded companies have been remarkably similar for Xponential and Planet Fitness Inc PLNT. Keith added that while...
