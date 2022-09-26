Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Sidney, East Mills dominant in Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals
(Sidney) -- Two sweeps made for a quick night at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals Tuesday, as East Mills (24-7) blew past Stanton (18-6) and Sidney (24-5) routed Fremont-Mills (6-19). East Mills vs. Stanton. The first match featured the No. 2 seed Stanton Viqueens against the No. 3 seed...
kmaland.com
Mormon Trail prepares for high-scoring affair with Martensdale-St. Marys
(Garden Grove) -- Plenty of points might be scored in Martensdale on Friday when Mormon Trail and Martensdale-St. Marys meet in a pivotal 8-Player District 9 matchup. Mormon Trail comes into the big clash 3-2 overall and with a 2-2 record in district action. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach Travis...
kmaland.com
CAM gets back in win column, looks ahead to district battle with Exira-EHK
(Anita) -- Following two straight losses, the defending 8-player state champion CAM Cougars (3-2) got back on track with a win last week as they shift their focus to a matchup against Exira-EHK (2-3) Friday. CAM took down Audubon (2-4) with ease last Friday, winning 42-8 and shutting down the...
kmaland.com
Mount Ayr readies for road trip to much-improved St. Albert
(Mount Ayr) – The Mount Ayr football team bounced back in a big way in week five, as a showdown with St. Albert looms this week. The Raiders (4-1, 2-1) responded from a week four loss to AHSTW with a 56-6 rout of Sidney last week. "I like that...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Volleyball): Clarinda 3 St. Albert 0
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert. Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days.
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
kmaland.com
Creston improves to 5-0, gears up for colossal bout with undefeated ADM
(Creston) -- Two undefeated, state-rated teams will battle it out in a critical Class 3A District 6 matchup, as the Creston Panthers (5-0) prepare for a road bout with ADM (5-0). Last week, a shaky first half gave way to a dominant second half, as Creston protected its unbeaten record with a 39-0 victory over Knoxville.
kmaland.com
Auburn set for key district matchup with Lincoln Christian
(Auburn) -- Auburn football opened district play this past Friday evening with a 27-16 win over Raymond Central. “It was an absolute battle,” Bulldogs head coach Tony Janssen told KMA Sports. “Raymond played a really good game and kept it contested the whole way through. We had to battle back from quite a few things, and there are things we want to clean up moving forward. But I’m really proud of how the guys fought together, handled adversity and bounced back from those things that didn’t break (our way).”
kmaland.com
Pass-happy Glenwood prepping for big district tilt with Winterset
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football hopes the aerial success that brought them a 3-2 start works again when they face Winterset in a pivotal Class 4A District 6 clash on Friday. The Rams got above .500 last week with a dominant 49-7 win over Des Moines Hoover. "It was a nice...
kmaland.com
Clarinda continues hot stretch with rare sweep of St. Albert
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda volleyball's seventh win in its last eight matches doubled as the program's first victory over St. Albert in 1,116 days. "It's been a long time since we've beat them," Coach Jess Hanafan said. "We're excited. I feel they (the girls) have worked hard for this. I'm super proud of them."
kmaland.com
Bendgen, Murdock leading Woodbine XC to strong season
(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine cross country teams have produced some strong results behind a pair of stout runners. "We're pretty pleased with how things are going," Coach James Smith said. "We've only had three meets, but we've improved quite a bit. That's what we want to see. We want to peak around conference and district time. That's what we're seeing."
kmaland.com
Stanberry looks for third straight win, upset of No. 1 North Andrew
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry begins the toughest part of their schedule on Friday evening when they travel to Missouri 8-Player No. 1 North Andrew. The Bulldogs (3-2) have won their last two games in dominant fashion after dropping matchups with Albany and King City in the season’s second and third games.
kmaland.com
Treynor looks to carry momentum into critical showdown with Underwood
(Treynor) -- Since suffering a tight road loss to Clarinda in week three, the Treynor Cardinals (4-1) have outscored their opponents 103-0 and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup with rival Underwood (5-0). The Cardinals blew out East Sac County (0-5) 55-0 last Friday. “Our focus...
kmaland.com
Missouri Valley focusing on themselves in final three games
(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down. The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/26): 4 POI teams move up, Lo-Ma jumps in
(KMAland) -- Four Pride of Iowa Conference teams moved up while Logan-Magnolia jumped into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
