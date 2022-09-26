Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Four

Here's what every former Tiger did in week four.

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: 13-23, 173 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT; 8 carries for -5 yards; 2 tackles

SEASON STATS: 30-47 for 371 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 18 carries for 34 yds

Davis returned to action from a shoulder injury, but it wasn't enough as Alabama State lost to Prairie View A&M 24-15 in Montgomery. Davis and the Hornets offense was held mostly in check, with Prairie View accumulating eight tackles for loss and four sacks, as well as forcing two fumbles and blocking an extra point. Alabama State is back in action next Saturday as they travel to Houston to take on Texas Southern.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: 33-44, 428 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 6 carries for 30 yds

SEASON STATS: 95-132 for 1100 yds, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; 26 carries for 120 yds, 3 TDs

Bo Nix continued his revenge tour by winning a shootout against Washington State, 44-41, in Pullman on Saturday afternoon. His first-half INT was a 14-point swing, as it was caught in the red zone and returned 93 yards for a Washington State TD, but Nix was ultimately bailed out as LB Mase Funa picked off Cougs QB Cameron Ward and returned it 27 yards for the winning score with less than one minute left in the contest. Oregon takes on Stanford at home this Saturday.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 19 carries for 79 yds, 1 TD; 5 catches for 22 yds, 1 TD

SEASON STATS: 69 carries for 320 yds, 3 TDs; 11 catches for 65 yds, 1 TD

Indiana may have lost 45-24 to Cincinnati, but not for lack of effort on Shivers' part. The diminutive running back scored twice in the 2nd half, including ripping off a 47-yard run to try and keep Indiana in the contest. A strong defensive effort from Cincinnati, including five sacks of QB Connor Bazelak and a strong run defense, prevented Indiana from gaining any real traction in this one. Indiana travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska this Saturday night.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: No recorded stats

SEASON STATS: 2 GP, no stats recorded

UCF knocked off Georgia Tech in Atlanta 27-10, got GT head coach Geoff Collins fired in the process , and Kobe Hudson got to actually play in this one! Hudson's 2nd game action of the year didn't result in any recorded statistics, but when QB John Rhys Plumlee runs for twice the yards he passed for (8-16 for 49 yds, 1 INT vs 16 carries for 100 yds, 1 TD), there's just not a lot of opportunities to accumulate stats. Auburn's leading receiver in 2021 is going to look to finally get on the stat sheet in 2022 next week as UCF welcomes Gus' former Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee and SMU for "Family Weekend" at the Bounce House in Tampa.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue defeated FAU 28-26 for Homecoming in West Lafayette last Saturday. Canion did not play in the contest. Purdue travels to No. 21 Minnesota this Saturday.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 55.7 PFF grade (79.3 PBLK, 52.3 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 3 GS

The grad transfer returned from injury and played 13 snaps as No. 8 Kentucky beat Northern Illinois, 31-23. The "Big Blue Wall" held up enough for QB Will Levis to throw for 303 yards and four touchdowns (cashing our 260.5 yd over from Friday's "Lindsay's Locks" ). Kentucky travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss this Saturday.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: No recorded stats

SEASON STATS: 4 GP, 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Pegues played in a backup capacity but recorded no statistics as Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27. Ole Miss hosts Kentucky for homecoming this Saturday.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 4 GP, 4 tackles, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's 27-10 victory over Georgia Tech and picked up one tackle. UCF hosts SMU this Saturday

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS:

Butler played in a backup capacity as Liberty rallied from a deficit to beat Akron, 21-12. Liberty travels to Old Dominion this Saturday.

DL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama beat Louisiana Tech, 38-14, on Saturday in Mobile. Foster-Allen, now listed as an offensive lineman on the roster this week, did not appear in the contest. South Alabama travels to Lafayette, LA to take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns this Saturday in SBC action.

DL Ian Matthews, Missouri: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Matthews did not play in Missouri's close 17-14 OT loss to Auburn. Missouri continues conference play by hosting Georgia this Saturday.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th. Participation stats say that he appeared in this Saturday's 17-14 win over Oregon State in Corvallis, but that seems unlikely given what we know about his injury.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 8 tackles

Torrence, who injured his shoulder two weeks ago against Oklahoma State and missed last weekend's loss to Eastern Michigan, was unable to play in Saturday's 34-13 los to Utah. It is not known if his injury will end his season - he was dressed out for practice during the week but did not play on Saturday. Arizona State travels to Los Angeles this weekend to take on No. 6 USC.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Miller did not see the field in NC State's 41-10 victory over UConn. The Wolfpack travels to Clemson for a Top 10 matchup to take on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Reed did not play in UCF's 27-10 victory over Georgia Tech.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 12 tackles

SEASON STATS: 4GP, 20 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sack, 1 FR

Tennison was all over the field as Ole Miss hung on against Tulsa, 35-27, picking up 12 tackles and constantly being around the ball. Ole Miss hosts Kentucky for homecoming this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

Harvey did not play in Georgia Tech's 27-10 loss to UCF.

