Ole Miss players not satisfied with performance in win over Tulsa, will look to improve in all areas ahead of Kentucky

By Steve Barnes
therebelwalk.com
 2 days ago
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss ground game ranks No. 4 in nation and continues to impress

OXFORD, Miss. – Prior to Saturday’s game against Tulsa, many in the college football world described the Ole Miss rushing attack as a three-headed monster. But before kickoff, Ulysees Bennett IV was ruled out of the game due to an injury. TCU transfer Zach Evans was sidelined during the game because of a medical issue. That left true freshman Quinshon Judkins to carry the bulk of the running game’s load.
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss, Realtree Partner on Football Helmet, Exclusive Gear

OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) In one of college football’s marquee games of the week, Ole Miss will host Kentucky on Saturday when the Rebels will sport an exclusive helmet showcasing a custom color scheme from the camo experts at Realtree. In addition, the Rebels’ gameday wardrobe will include...
therebelwalk.com

Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin Said in His Monday Press Conference

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Monday to recap his team’s win over Tulsa and preview the Rebels’ Southeastern Conference opener this weekend against Kentucky. A transcript can be found below:. Opening statement…. “Recapping the game, sometimes you...
therebelwalk.com

Quinshon Judkins Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has wasted little time establishing himself as a premier ball carrier at the collegiate level, and the Southeastern Conference has taken notice, naming Judkins the Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday. This comes as the first career...
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt Kick Time Set, Game Televised on SEC Network

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) Ole Miss football’s game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 8 has been slated for a 3 p.m. start and will be televised on SEC Network, the league office announced Monday. It will mark the 97th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt dating back to...
