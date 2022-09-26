Read full article on original website
ETSU football breathing a little easier while preparing for Chattanooga
Johnson City, TN — Everything comes a little bit easier when you can run the football … That’s what head coach George Quarles said today – and it certainly powered the Bucs to a big win on the road at Robert Morris on Saturday. Just as Quarles has been preaching to his guys – they […]
Johnson City Press
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
Chattanooga, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Chattanooga. The Walker Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bradley Central High School soccer team will have a game with The Howard School on September 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
WDEF
Meigs Co Running Back Tylan Kraskouskas Bouncing Back From Horrible Leg Injury
Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) The M-O for Meigs County over the years has been a physical rushing attack. And leading the Tigers ground game this year is a running back who couldn’t run or walk last season after a terrible ATV accident. News 12’s Brian Armstrong has the comeback story.
WTVC
Chattanooga contender for hosting 2024 US Olympic Marathon team trials
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is in the running to bring the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials to the city and many residents have voiced their support. The people from USA Track & Field (USATF) who will make that decision were in Chattanooga and visited Miller Park Monday. A date...
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
theutcecho.com
UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing
On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
WTVC
Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are Professional Chiropractic Wellness Centers. In practice since 1986 and serving greater Chattanooga & S.E. Tennessee with offices in both Chattanooga & Cleveland, Tennessee for your convenience. Dr. Jones and his excellent staff strive for excellence through superior patient treatment, education and most importantly - RESULTS! Today, Dr. Jones talks about the benefits of shockwave therapy.
WTVC
Utility truck workers gather at Hamilton Place, prepping to go to Florida for Hurricane
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of utility trucks were parked outside the Aloft Hotel at Hamilton Place Mall Tuesday. We spoke to the drivers who say they’re heading to the Tampa area in preparation for Hurricane Ian. One of the workers tells us that he just got back...
WTVC
Brock Olsen- The dating expert!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many people are looking for love, and you could be thinking its hard-to-find love living locally- well we hear you, and see you. Today we have brought in Chattanooga based dating and relationship coach who works with people who haven't given up on love- Brock Olsen- the dating expert!!!
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
WATE
Tennessee Aquarium is updating their IMAX theater
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Aquarium is updating their six story high IMAX screen for their theater just in time for a run of the Oscar winning film “Avatar”. The Tennessee Aquarium prides itself on being current when it comes to technological advances and that includes...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Firm: "The Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ryan Womack from Warren and Griffin Law Firm talks about the Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
chattanoogacw.com
Healing through hunting: Chattanooga man makes hunting trip for veterans extra special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bonfires, friends, and hundreds of acres of open land. It's any hunter's dream. But the gathering we're talking about is more than a weekend getaway. It's changing the lives of people who have put their lives on the line to protect our country. On this week's...
WTVC
Chattanooga Theatre Centre presents: The Sound of Music
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga, TN - Theatre is back! Josh Robinson takes a visit to Chattanooga Theatre Centre and talks all about the new upcoming show, The Sound of Music opening up on September 30th.
