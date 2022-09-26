Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, total
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Panthers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Panthers are -117 on the...
Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on Miami’s 3-0 start, Tua Tagovailoa and more
Ryan Fitzpatrick was like a lot of people when he heard the Dolphins were hiring Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. He knew very little of the 39-year-old offensive savant who worked his way up the coaching ladder for the past decade. So, he started calling his counterparts around the league to find out about Miami’s new leader.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins
The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
Stars align for Joe Burrow to be a good bet against the Dolphins: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played on a Thursday night. That game came in Week 4 at Paycor Stadium (then-Paul Brown) as well. Burrow orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback with a pair of 70-plus yard drives to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colts, Titans searching for consistency in matchup
The Indianapolis Colts entertain the visiting Tennessee Titans on Sunday hoping a Week 3 upset is only the beginning of
Former Clemson QB compared to Hall of Famer after dominant Week 3 performance
Former Clemson quarterback and National Champion Trevor Lawrence is drawing some impressive comparisons following a huge performance on Sunday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Though the Jaguars were coming off of a 1-1 start through their first two weeks of play, Lawrence finally had his breakout performance at the helm for Jacksonville. The former Heisman finalist and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft completed 28-of-39 passes (roughly 72%) for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags 38-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs. Following his performance, Lawrence has been drawing comparisons to Pro...
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) released their unofficial Week 4 depth chart Tuesday following the wild 20-17 upset win as they prepare to take on the Tennessee Titans (1-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim....
Comments / 0