Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Clemson QB compared to Hall of Famer after dominant Week 3 performance

Former Clemson quarterback and National Champion Trevor Lawrence is drawing some impressive comparisons following a huge performance on Sunday Night Football versus the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. Though the Jaguars were coming off of a 1-1 start through their first two weeks of play, Lawrence finally had his breakout performance at the helm for Jacksonville. The former Heisman finalist and first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft completed 28-of-39 passes (roughly 72%) for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Jags 38-10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champs. Following his performance, Lawrence has been drawing comparisons to Pro...
