Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats swinging big with No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier
Cincinnati Basketball is one of four finalists for five-star point guard, Isaiah Collier. Do the Bearcats have a real chance to land him after all?. When it comes to true point guards, Isaiah Collier has made the case for being the No. 1 guy in the 2023 recruiting class. He’s an elite traditional ball-handler, capable of setting things up for his teammates and setting the tone on offense. The 6’3 playmaker out of Marietta, Georgia has a list of four contenders, including USC, UCLA, Michigan, and Cincinnati Basketball.
Our Rich History: Women’s basketball at Thomas More — a thrilling ride to national prominence
Part 64 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. In 1982 well-known Kentucky Post sportswriter Terry Boehmker said of the newly-created Thomas More College women’s basketball team that “it had been the best kept secret in Northern Kentucky sports.” That could well have been because, as he adds in the article, “during their first eight seasons, they played with a lineup that consisted mostly of women who had little or no high school playing experience. With no funding from the college and no home gymnasium to play or practice in, they could never afford to play more than a handful of games” (Terry Boehmker, Kentucky Post, early November 1982, TMU Archives). He might have added that the first coach, David Manning, was primarily a full-time Computer Science Professor. The college was aware that Title IX would be changing the culture of intercollegiate sports but was unable to handle the financial implications in the early years.
Weekend NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame soccer downs Highlands
It was a high-scoring affair between the only two programs to win the 9th Region crowns since the current format began in 2012. Notre Dame defeated Highlands on Saturday, 4-3 at the Buenger Sports Complex in Park Hills. The Pandas improve to 12-3-2 on the season while the Bluebirds drop...
Weekly NKU sports round-up: Women’s soccer gets first win of year
The Northern Kentucky University Norse women’s soccer team (1-6-1 overall, 1-2 Horizon League) broke through for the first goals and victory of the season with a 3-0 win over the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars on Tuesday. Prior to the game, freshman midfielder/forward Emilie Doersching had one shot...
Xavier forward Zach Freemantle suspended indefinitely
Basketball season came to an official beginning today as Xavier had its first practice of the year. Notable through his absent was talented but enigmatic senior forward Zach Freemantle. Information beyond this is extremely sparse, but it's hard to interpret this as a good sign for Xavier or Freemantle. There...
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
Young Women LEAD returns to NKU
Motivational speaker Adrienne Bulinski and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen are two of the headliners at the Young Women LEAD conference at Northern Kentucky University in October. Conference leaders said they are happy to be able to bring attendants together in person this year for interactive breakout sessions, keynote speakers, lunch and networking.
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. O’Neill quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned about her missing from the news desk for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Find out what happened and her future career plans here.
Campbell County Schools’ board chair claims opponent in District 1 race isn’t eligible to run
Janis Winbigler, the Campbell County School board chair, has filed a lawsuit against her opponent in the District 1 race, alleging that Kailyn Campbell is not a bona fide candidate because she doesn’t currently live in the district. Campbell filed a petition to be a candidate for Campbell County...
Longtime WCPO Anchor Julie O’Neill Leaves Station After Being Taken Off AM Show
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WCPO morning anchor Julie O’Neill has left the Cincinnati ABC affiliate after 27 years. Cincinnati media writer John Kiesewetter said news...
Why this Bellevue Independent student chose Ignite
Students in Bellevue Independent Schools now have the option to attend the Ignite Institute in Erlanger. The Ignite Institute is a STEAM fields high school that opened its doors in 2019, offering classes focusing on project-based learning. Students can attain real-world experiences to help them prepare for college and careers in biomedical sciences, computer science, design, education, engineering, pre-nursing, and logistics.
Fort Thomas proclaims ‘Mark Leopold Day’ honoring a true friend of the trees
Fort Thomas is known as a “city of trees.” At the September city council meeting, the city honored a person who has contributed greatly to that designation. Mayor Eric Haas read a proclamation establishing “Mark Leopold Day” on Sept. 19, 2022, to thank and honor Mark Leopold, who is retiring from the city’s Tree Commission.
A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution
Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
The winning dishes in Baker Hunt’s Top Chef event are going to make your mouth water
Baker Hunt’s annual fundraiser, Twilight in the Gardens, featured dishes from around the area in what they dubbed a Battle of the Chefs. Baker Hunt and Cultural Center is a Covington nonprofit focused on art education and community. Baker Hunt offers professional instruction in nearly all art media, serving more than 3,500 students from school age to adults.
Living History: Where to see WWII-era LST-325 in the river
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The last visitors stepped onto the LST-325 in Charleston at 5 p.m., and once their tour is over, the ship will get ready to head to her next destination. The crew says once the final group of visitors steps off the ship, preparations to set sail back down the Kanawha River […]
Reports of a crash with injuries at KY-27 and Moock Road in Southgate
SOUTHGATE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at KY-27 and Moock Road in Southgate. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
