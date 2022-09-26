Part 64 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. In 1982 well-known Kentucky Post sportswriter Terry Boehmker said of the newly-created Thomas More College women’s basketball team that “it had been the best kept secret in Northern Kentucky sports.” That could well have been because, as he adds in the article, “during their first eight seasons, they played with a lineup that consisted mostly of women who had little or no high school playing experience. With no funding from the college and no home gymnasium to play or practice in, they could never afford to play more than a handful of games” (Terry Boehmker, Kentucky Post, early November 1982, TMU Archives). He might have added that the first coach, David Manning, was primarily a full-time Computer Science Professor. The college was aware that Title IX would be changing the culture of intercollegiate sports but was unable to handle the financial implications in the early years.

