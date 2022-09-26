Read full article on original website
Five Join SUNY Jamestown Community College Faculty
SUNY Jamestown Community College welcomes five new full-time faculty members for the 2022-23 academic year. Jonathan Blair joins the faculty as an instructor of information technology on the Jamestown Campus. Blair has a master’s degree in computer information technology from Regis University and a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Blair comes to JCC from St. Johns River State College in Palatka, Fla., where he taught computer science.
Audubon Announces 2022 Community Choice Nature Photo Contest Winners
The Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) 2022 Nature Photography Contest Community Choice Adult winner is Pat Frantz Cercone of Bradford, Pa., whose “Four Course Dinner” was in the Fauna category. The Youth winner, entered in the category of Landscapes/Waterscapes, is “Namibian Shadows” by Ethan Romer of Park City,...
Chamber Corner – September 26, 2022
President and CEO of the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce. It’s Prime Time for the Business of Farming in Chautauqua County. It’s harvest time, and in Chautauqua County that means you can literally smell the grapes from the vineyards as you drive along Route 20. But it’s more than just grapes that are being harvested right now. Chautauqua County growers have seen a plethora of tomatoes, squash, and other vegetables this year. Late season corn is still available, and pumpkins are everywhere right now. Field crops such as grains and hay are also being harvested.
County Executive Declares September Chautauqua Book Club Month
Rotary Club of Jamestown Highlights Area Book Clubs in Support of Literacy, Understanding and Fellowship. Book clubs in neighborhoods, libraries and bookstores are alive, well, and thriving in Chautauqua County. September is the official International Rotary Club Literacy Month around the world and has also been proclaimed as Chautauqua County Book Club month here, locally, by County Executive P.J. Wendel. Wendel was on hand at the weekly Rotary meeting to present an official proclamation supporting literacy here and around the world. Reading books, whether on a screen or in print, is a passion for many in Chautauqua County and like a lot of life’s best activities, it is often better enjoyed with friends. Joining a book club is a great way to read, develop friendships, and understand the world around us, by sharing different opinions and values.
Ribbon Cut for New Venture Studio in Jamestown
Elected officials and local organizations helped cut the ribbon on a new venture studio focused on community in Jamestown Monday night. Ally Co Co-founder Katie Castro said the concept of a venture studio is new to Western New York, “And what a venture studio does, essentially, is it starts start-ups. So we’ve all heard of venture capital firms. The difference here is sweat-equity versus liquid capital. And so our company is starting start-ups and we’re also coming alongside existing organizations to be their innovation change management help.”
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY
Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
Chautauqua County Educator Pledges Three Day Hike For Special Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County educator is once again setting out on a big trek, going the extra mile to provide for local children. Ahead of the November Bills and Vikings game, Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order to fundraise money for two worthy causes.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
Erie County DOH distributes free COVID tests, masks to community organizations, residents
Community organizations are eligible to receive at-home COVID tests, disinfectant wipes and non-surgical face masks at no cost, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Interested organizations can fill out an order form on the ECDOH web site, which asks for contact information, quantities, and a brief description of...
Bright by Text: Text Messaging Partnership Supports At-Home Learning and Access to Community Resources for Families with Young Children
Because we understand parenting can be challenging and kids don’t come with instructions, Strong Starts Chautauqua is here to help—one text at a time. Today, Strong Starts Chautauqua proudly announced it has teamed up with Bright by Text, a national texting program for parents and caregivers, to put expert tips, games and child development information directly into the hands of families. The texting service includes topics like brain development, games and activities, health and wellness, STEM, safety and more. Bright by Text partners with experts like Public Broadcasting System (PBS), Vroom, Sesame Street, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics, and others to develop content for families with children aged prenatal to age eight.
Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
Jamestown BPU Announces Water Main Flushing Dates
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) Water Division announces dates for 2022 fall flushing of water lines in BPU territory. The traditional flushing of the entire Village of Falconer will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 1, and continue overnight into Sunday, October 2. The pre-flush of Falconer’s Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere Streets is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, September 30.
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
Should kids take melatonin?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
Chautauqua County Humane Society Offers Reduced Kitten Adoption Fees
13 kittens went home during the Chautauqua County Humane Society’s Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption event. CCHS Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said, “We were so impressed by the response this past Saturday and have so many kittens coming into CCHS through our Foster Program and surrender that we are holding a second Pawp-up adoption event this Saturday from 12-3pm at the Chautauqua Mall in hopes even more meet their new families. This week the adoption fees for kittens will be $50 for one or $75 for two, that’s half the price of our standard adoption fees. We do want folks to know that the standard adoption process still applies.”
State Comptroller Report: Jamestown Public Schools Overfunded Fund Balance, Reserves
A State Comptroller‘s report found that Jamestown Public Schools kept more money in fund balance and reserves than statutes allowed, thus keeping property taxes higher than necessary. The report, which covered July 1, 2018 through April 14, 2022, found the Jamestown School Board and district officials did not properly...
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
