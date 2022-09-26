Set in the fancy 80 Collins precinct, Nick & Nora’s fits right into the lineup of swanky venues that have moved into the Paris end of Melbourne’s CBD. Y’know – Society, La Madonna, Farmer’s Daughters. And much like its neighbours, it’s ritzy! But in a fun way, as opposed to an intimidating way, with a concept dedicated to the golden era of post-prohibition 1930s soirees and high society parties. Sticking to what they do best, Speakeasy Group (Mjølner, Eau de Vie, Pearl Diver, Boilermaker House) have tackled a theme – and completely and utterly nailed it. I’d say there’s nowhere like it, though there is, in Sydney, where the first Nick & Nora’s was born.

