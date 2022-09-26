Read full article on original website
Former Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after being punched outside pub
Former Australian surfer Chris Davidson has died aged 45 after being punched outside a pub in Australia.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Shares The Alleged 'Pure Truth' About Their Latest Season
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell shed light on her relationship with Jibri, and it sounds quite different from what played out on TV.
Popculture
Terry McDermott, Reality TV Star, Dies From Cancer
Bondi Rescue star Terry 'Tezz' McDermott has died following a years-long battle with cancer. The beloved lifeguard, who rose to fame on the Australian TV program, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1 after first being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020, the official Facebook page for Bondi Rescue Lifeguards announced.
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.・
Social Media Influencer and Miss Canada Semi-Finalist Dies After Accident During First Solo Skydive
Tanya Pardazi, 21, fell to her death during her first solo skydive in Toronto, her friends calling her "the bravest girl" A 21-year-old Canadian TikTok influencer from Toronto is dead after a tragic skydiving accident. On Aug. 27th, Tanya Pardazi was skydiving at Skydive Toronto when she fell to her death. The skydiving facility said in a statement via Facebook that "The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate." Though it did not name...
Popculture
John Hamblin, Children's TV Host, Dead at 87
Australian TV presenter John Hamblin has died. Best known as the presenter of the ABC children's program Play School, and affectionately known as "Naughty John," Hamblin passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the age of 87. Hamblin's cause of death was not disclosed. ABC Director Jennifer Collins confirmed Hamblins' death...
Time Out Global
Nick and Nora's Melbourne
Set in the fancy 80 Collins precinct, Nick & Nora’s fits right into the lineup of swanky venues that have moved into the Paris end of Melbourne’s CBD. Y’know – Society, La Madonna, Farmer’s Daughters. And much like its neighbours, it’s ritzy! But in a fun way, as opposed to an intimidating way, with a concept dedicated to the golden era of post-prohibition 1930s soirees and high society parties. Sticking to what they do best, Speakeasy Group (Mjølner, Eau de Vie, Pearl Diver, Boilermaker House) have tackled a theme – and completely and utterly nailed it. I’d say there’s nowhere like it, though there is, in Sydney, where the first Nick & Nora’s was born.
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’
Big Brother executive Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” rebooting such a popular series and that she is looking beyond its “hardcore” fans.ITV announced earlier this year it is going to revive the influential reality TV programme, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018.Speaking at the RTS London Convention 2022, Znak, chief executive of Remarkable TV Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, said: “I think it’s a hard job to reboot a popular show.“TV has moved on since when Big Brother was first on TV and we used to just love watching people eat...
Richard Hammond Crashes During Next Grand Tour Episode In Europe: Details Revealed
James May dominated headlines when it was revealed that he’d crashed during the latest episode of The Grand Tour, A Scandi Flick, but now our heads turn towards the next episode of the Prime Video car show. This episode was filmed about three months ago and we watched closely...
Refinery29
A Week In Coburg, Melbourne, As A Project Officer & Musician On $58,800
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
With the right incentives, organic farming could be Australia’s way to a pesticide-free future
We are constantly being exposed to chemicals in our food, many of which are linked to health issues and have devastating effects on our environment. From endocrine disruptors to PFAS, plastics to pesticides, just how much of these do we wish to include in our everyday lives?. Globally, Australia is...
‘Drag Race U.K.’ Star Cherry Valentine Dead at 28
George Ward, who performed under the drag name Cherry Valentine, has died. He was 28. His family announced his passing early Friday morning (Sept. 22). "It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away," his family shared in a statement.
Friend or foe? Japan-China ties complicated after 50 years
TOKYO — (AP) — Friend or foe? Or both? On the streets of Tokyo and Beijing, the ties between Japan and China remain complicated and often contradictory, 50 years after the two Asian countries normalized relations as part of the process that brought Communist China into the international fold.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Brits think Sweden is just Ikea, ABBA and meatballs
New research from Visit Sweden reveals that IKEA, pop group ABBA and meatballs, are what Brits associate most with Sweden. According to the study, only a fifth are aware of Swedish folklore and less than a sixth are aware of the nation’s mythological heritage. To bring the nation’s mythology...
Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Rest, rest, rest
SYDNEY — (AP) — Rest, rest and more rest. There’s been a lot of basketball in a short time and finding time to recover has been key to staying fresh and having success. You have to take care of your body. I have to give a huge thank you to the training staff of Courtney (Watson), Hannah (Wengertsman), Doc Cummings and Fran (Parsons), and everybody who helps keep us ready, reminding us to stay off our feet and stay hydrated.
HBO Max Sets Cold War Drama ‘Spy/Master’ as Streamer’s Central and Eastern European Production Winds Down (EXCLUSIVE)
Production is underway in Romania and Hungary on the new HBO Max Original “Spy/Master,” a spy drama series set during the height of the Cold War that will star British Independent Film Award-nominated actor Alec Secăreanu (“God’s Own Country,” “RUXX”). The 6 x 50’ series, which was the winner of HBO’s national screenwriting competition in Romania, marks one of the streaming service’s final productions from Central and Eastern Europe. As Variety first reported in July, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery will no longer produce originals for HBO Max in the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), Central Europe, the Netherlands and Turkey, and...
Nicki Swift
