WAPT
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the America's Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
WAPT
Fight at Wingfield precedes incidents in South Jackson, including carjacking, shooting, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — A fight at Wingfield High School seems to have sparked a series of incidents in South Jackson, police said. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened and who was involved in those incidents," Assistant Chief Joe Wade said. "It filtered out to be a carjacking, another shooting incident that happened on Woody Drive, not far from here. And we also have a gunshot victim at the hospital. We're not sure where he got shot, or who shot him. But, based on what we have, it all stemmed from an altercation between some students and other students, possibly here at Wingfield High School."
WAPT
20-year-old found fatally wounded after neighbors hear shots
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Police believe Tyshn Noel was shot before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, around the time residents of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Sykes Road reported hearing gunshots. Noel, 20, was taken to Merit Health Central, where he...
WLBT
Owner of Richland gun shop responds to claims regarding damaging weapons, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last week, a gun shop in Richland was accused of damaging customers’ guns and, in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. Now, the owner of 144 Tactical said those customers are lying, and he can prove it. The owner,...
Man sentenced for Ridgeland home invasion
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr., announced that a man was sentenced in connection to a Ridgeland home invasion. According to Bramlett, 24-year-old Jordan Collins, of Jackson, was found guilty of multiple offenses, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed carjacking and conspiracy. The judge sentenced him to […]
Man arrested for shooting outside Yazoo City post office
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police arrested a man who has been on the run for several months. Fernando Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation after officers found him at a home on Mollett Road in Benton. Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said Weekly had been on […]
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
Crews respond to two house fires in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to two house fires early Tuesday morning. The first fire happened at a home on Highway 11 north just before 3:00 a.m. Investigators said a passerby called 911 after witnessing the fire at a mobile home. No one was at home at the time of […]
JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021 Kia Forte was struck by a […]
Two arrested in Crystal Springs after fatal shooting
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a fatal shooting. The shooting happened on Friday, September 23 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on East Marion Avenue. Authorities said the victim, 20-year-old LaTravious Williams, was inside a vehicle with his mother and sister when he […]
WDAM-TV
Deputies searching for stolen tractor in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a tractor and rotary cutter. According to police reports, the theft occurred late on Friday, Sept. 23, from #15 Eucutta Road in northeast Jones County. The tractor is an orange Kubota, 36hp,...
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
WLBT
Three charged with murder in death of Crystal Springs man shot in family car
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A family outing at a football game in Crystal Springs ended in tragedy when gunfire erupted. Latravious “Duke” Williams died from his injury after leaving a high school homecoming game. His murder has shattered his family, who wants the gun violence to stop....
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
mageenews.com
Magee PD Arrest Report 9/20-9/26
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed no felony charges for the week of September 20 – 26, 2022. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
WAPT
At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
