Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said about halftime disagreement with Eric Bieniemy
Much has been made about the heated discussion between Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes that occurred at the end of the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After the game, Mahomes was asked about what took place in that discussion. “I...
Fox News
Super Bowl champion rips Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy after argument with Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl champion running back LeSean McCoy appeared to take issue with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s interaction with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen getting into a heated conversation at the end of the second quarter of their loss to the Indianapolis Colts....
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unconvinced Week 4 will be his last matchup against Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last Sunday’s loss with a battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the two teams have faced since the Super Bowl LV loss. After last season, Brady was ready to retire...
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it...
TupaTalk: Coach Bud Grant has always brought out the best
Bud Grant turned 95 last May. His star as a NFL prime-time presence faded long, long ago. His lone remaining fingerprint in today’s NFL is Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete...
NFL・
NFL ends Pro Bowl; will feature skills competitions, flag football game instead
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
