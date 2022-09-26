Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
State Comptroller Report: Jamestown Public Schools Overfunded Fund Balance, Reserves
A State Comptroller‘s report found that Jamestown Public Schools kept more money in fund balance and reserves than statutes allowed, thus keeping property taxes higher than necessary. The report, which covered July 1, 2018 through April 14, 2022, found the Jamestown School Board and district officials did not properly...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
wnypapers.com
Erie County Personnel Department announces modernization of civil service exam process
Candidates can now sign up, pay for upcoming correction officer/deputy sheriff officer exam. The Erie County Personnel Department announced it has begun to allow the public to sign up and pay for civil service exams online. Previously, the department required civil service test takers to complete a paper application and then mail or drop off the application and payment to its offices in downtown Buffalo.
BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
Farm-to-school program in Hamburg Central School District
To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!
wesb.com
Olean Council to hear Comment on Mall Proposal
Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo school parents upset with ongoing bus delays
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Nearly 27,000 Buffalo students rely on the bus to get to school and some parents say bus delays continue already a month into the new school year. The Buffalo School Board president says the district is still trying to hire 40 additional drivers for its routes as nationwide school bus driver shortages continue.
wnynewsnow.com
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
Erie County Sheriff’s Office offering deputy sheriff, correction officer exam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is looking for ambitious individuals to join the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is offering a deputy sheriff officer and correction officer exam for its jail management division. The exam will be held on Dec. 10. Those who are interested can register by Oct. 26 for the […]
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Educator Pledges Three Day Hike For Special Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County educator is once again setting out on a big trek, going the extra mile to provide for local children. Ahead of the November Bills and Vikings game, Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order to fundraise money for two worthy causes.
Angola mulling changes to open container laws
The Village of Angola is attempting to follow suit with other municipalities like the Town of Evans and Village of East Aurora with changes to its open container laws, allowing people to be able to consume alcohol in public. Read more here:
WGRZ TV
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
Ken-Ton Schools: “At no time was there a risk” during dance
TONAWANDA N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton School District issued a statement to News 4 on Sunday in response to an incident that occurred at a Kenmore East High School dance on Saturday night. The district said that an altercation occurred between two students, one of whom was from outside the district. Both students left and […]
Passenger killed in Chautauqua County crash
The accident is under investigation.
wnynewsnow.com
Urban Deer Population Discussion Continues, One Year Later
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A year after Jamestown lawmakers voted down a plan that would have okayed a controlled hunt to help control the urban deer population, discussion on what to continues. Within the past year, many residents have come forward and sought Jamestown City Council members...
wnynewsnow.com
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
Russo brothers developing $35M, 144-unit Hamburg apartment complex
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Pleasant Creek subdivision in Hamburg is getting a new neighbor – an apartment complex developed by the same two brothers who started the 109-lot subdivision. Jeff and Joseph Russo are building a 144-unit, $35 million complex — the Village at Cedar Valley — that...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Former NFTA driver pleads guilty to workers' compensation fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that a former NFTA employee plead guilty to one count of grand larceny. According to the news release, Antoinette Laney, 53, of Kenmore pleaded guilty after claiming that she was unable to perform work as a bus driver while employed by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.
