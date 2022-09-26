ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fox News

Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer

Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Fox News

Caught on camera: CBP border drug bust shows suspected fentanyl hidden in gas tank

Fox News cameras were at the border when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers busted a suspicious vehicle trying to enter the country. "There is a huge misconception that the narcotics are coming through desert… the reality is, in Arizona so far this year, we seized over 21,000 pounds of narcotics, 18,000 pounds of that is caught at the port of entry," a CBP Director of Field Operations at Nogales Port of Entry told Fox News Monday.
Washington Examiner

Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say

The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Washington Examiner

CBP calls in 'suicidologist' as workforce deaths rise

The largest law enforcement agency in America has a suicide problem. Over the past 15 years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has lost 146 employees to suicide. Senior officials became especially concerned this year because deaths spiked early on. "We were sitting at five suicides, and that was alarming," said...
TheDailyBeast

Border Wall Construction Is Starting Up Again Next Month

The border wall championed by President Donald Trump will resume construction next month—and is set to stay. According to The Intercept, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the project was back in development, with the agency revealing last week “the wall will remain a permanent fixture of the Southwest for generations to come.” Despite construction being paused shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, contractors will return to the Sonoran desert in Arizona to resume work on the wall, senior officials said in a public webinar, according to The Intercept. The new plans unveiled by the CBP last week show...
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform NuggMD Launches In Vermont

NuggMD, a medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over one million patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans. "Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to...
