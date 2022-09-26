Read full article on original website
US CBP officers officers stopped a woman trying to cross the border with 50 wheels of undeclared cheese under a blanket in her car. They gave her a $1,000 penalty and destroyed 100 pounds of cheese.
"Travelers can import cheese commensurate with personal consumption levels," a CBP director said. "A few wheels would generally be fine but not 60."
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Border agents in Texas confiscate hundreds of pounds of deadly narcotics in past week
(The Center Square) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents continue to seize deadly narcotics at the Texas-Mexico border. In four traffic stops in three days, agents confiscated more than $12 million worth of illegal drugs. Their efforts continue after federal agents since President Joe Biden took office have...
Caught on camera: CBP border drug bust shows suspected fentanyl hidden in gas tank
Fox News cameras were at the border when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers busted a suspicious vehicle trying to enter the country. "There is a huge misconception that the narcotics are coming through desert… the reality is, in Arizona so far this year, we seized over 21,000 pounds of narcotics, 18,000 pounds of that is caught at the port of entry," a CBP Director of Field Operations at Nogales Port of Entry told Fox News Monday.
Border Patrol ordered agents not to assign migrants registration numbers to clear over-crowded facilities
In the fiscal year 2021, Border Patrol did not always assign migrants an "alien registration number" before they were released into the U.S. in an effort to speed up processing and move migrants out of overcrowded facilities, according to a new report. The report, from the Department of Homeland Security...
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Texas rancher issues dire warning on border crisis, migrant influx: 'Coming to your town'
One Texas rancher issued a dire warning on the border crisis as the influx of migrants continues to spiral out of control, bombarding farmers and property owners near and far beyond the international border. Cline rancher John Sewell warned the crisis at the southern border has worsened under the Biden...
Complaint: Man to be paid $1,000 to cross cocaine into the U.S.
A 19-year-old U.S. citizen who allegedly tried to smuggle more than 15 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the United States told authorities he was going to be paid $1,000 to cross the illegal drugs, federal court documents reflect. Josecruz Rivera, a U.S. citizen, residing in Matamoros, appeared Monday before...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
Border Patrol agents rescue 13 illegal immigrants locked in U-Haul truck without oxygen
Border Patrol agents rescued 13 illegal immigrants locked in a U-Haul truck without oxygen, Customs and Border Protection announced Friday. It was one of a number of rescues made by the men and women in green. CBP said the agents in the El Paso Sector located the migrants, all from...
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say
The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Mexicans abroad sending record amounts of money home
Mexicans living abroad are sending record amounts of money back home despite worldwide inflation.
CBP calls in 'suicidologist' as workforce deaths rise
The largest law enforcement agency in America has a suicide problem. Over the past 15 years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has lost 146 employees to suicide. Senior officials became especially concerned this year because deaths spiked early on. "We were sitting at five suicides, and that was alarming," said...
Border Wall Construction Is Starting Up Again Next Month
The border wall championed by President Donald Trump will resume construction next month—and is set to stay. According to The Intercept, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed the project was back in development, with the agency revealing last week “the wall will remain a permanent fixture of the Southwest for generations to come.” Despite construction being paused shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, contractors will return to the Sonoran desert in Arizona to resume work on the wall, senior officials said in a public webinar, according to The Intercept. The new plans unveiled by the CBP last week show...
Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform NuggMD Launches In Vermont
NuggMD, a medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over one million patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans. "Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to...
