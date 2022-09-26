ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckershospitalreview.com

How 10 health system IT execs explain the cyberthreat to their boards

With hospital data breaches and ransomware attacks happening with alarming regularity, cybersecurity is a big area of concern for health systems. But it's not always the most straightforward topic to understand. Becker's asked health system chief information security officers how they convince their boards and other leaders about the need...
beckershospitalreview.com

USA Health cuts sepsis mortality rate with Oracle Cerner workflows

Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health reduced its sepsis mortality rate by 16.5 percent after implementing new Oracle Cerner EHR workflows and alerts algorithms. The health system initiated a performance improvement effort in early 2021 to reduce mortality by improving early identification and evidence-based treatment of sepsis, according to a Sept. 26 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com

7 health system CIO exits from the past year

Here are seven healthcare CIOs who have left their jobs since October. 1. Cathy French, senior vice president and CIO of Cincinnati-based TriHealth, retired at the end of September. 2. CIO Rick McCarthy left White Plans (N.Y.) Hospital for Farmington-based University of Connecticut Health in August. 3. John Bosco retired...
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital groups ask HHS to delay Oct. 6 start of new information blocking rules

Several hospital and medical associations are asking HHS to delay by a year the new information blocking rules that are scheduled to go into effect Oct. 6. The new rules would expand the definition of electronic health information that providers are required to share with patients in a timely and affordable fashion as a way to improve healthcare data interoperability.
beckershospitalreview.com

Mass General Brigham, GV, General Catalyst part of $32M funding round for mental healthcare company focused on older adults

Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst are all part of a $32 million seed funding round for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults. "Our country's healthcare system is not designed to tackle the needs of seniors with mental health challenges — particularly those...
beckershospitalreview.com

15 best cities for the 'sandwich generation' to live, per Fortune and CVS

A new ranking from Fortune and CVS Health assesses the quality of life for the so-called "sandwich generation" of Americans who face the simultaneous responsibilities of raising children while regularly caring for their parents. The ranking, released Sept. 28, is based on Fortune's analysis of more than 215,000 data points...
beckershospitalreview.com

HCA hospitals make 16 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 16 executive moves at HCA hospitals since July:. 1. Ronnie Thompson was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA Midwest Health. 2. Lisa...
Expand our role, pharmacists tell HHS

Expand our role, pharmacists tell HHS

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists asked the HHS to authorize pharmacy workers to increase their repertoire of duties, from test-to-treat flu services to prescribing contraceptives. The ASHP and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, an HHS agency, met Sept. 23 to discuss the role of pharmacists and...
beckershospitalreview.com

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Microsoft collaborate on telehealth

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is collaborating with Microsoft and other tech companies on a telemedicine platform that has delivered more than 200,000 appointments since launching in August 2021. "There was an incredible need for us to make changes in our technology during the early days of...
beckershospitalreview.com

Teladoc provides free virtual care for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

Telehealth company Teladoc is providing free virtual care services to individuals and first responders in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Teladoc can treat displaced individuals with sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies and colds. Teladoc provides free virtual care to displaced people in every federal natural disaster, according to the Sept. 26 Teladoc news release.
