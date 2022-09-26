Playing in its first home game in three weeks, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Raymond-South Bend Monday, 5-0. Most of the scoring came in a late barrage in the first half, with freshman Sophie Hagseth scoring in the 25th minute off an assist from Karlee VonMoos, VonMoos assisting another goal in the 28th minute to Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen, and a third first half goal off yet another assist from VonMoos scored by Destiny Roller in the 31st.

