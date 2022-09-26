ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KVAL

Top 5 plays in Week 4 of high school football

As we reach midseason of the high school football season, the action is heating up across Western Oregon. We wrap up Week 4 with this week's edition of Top 5 Plays. For #5, we start in West Albany. Lucas Hews was dropping dimes all game long, including one to Demarcus Houston who leaps up to make the grab. Despite the aerial attack, the Bulldogs fall just short to Dallas.
ALBANY, OR
Chronicle

Pirates Blank Raymond-South Bend

Playing in its first home game in three weeks, the Adna girls soccer team defeated Raymond-South Bend Monday, 5-0. Most of the scoring came in a late barrage in the first half, with freshman Sophie Hagseth scoring in the 25th minute off an assist from Karlee VonMoos, VonMoos assisting another goal in the 28th minute to Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen, and a third first half goal off yet another assist from VonMoos scored by Destiny Roller in the 31st.
SOUTH BEND, WA
The Denver Gazette

Denver Nuggets still sped up on second day of training camp

SAN DIEGO — Through two days of training camp, the Nuggets only operate at one speed. That speed, especially on the offensive end, is too fast for coach Michael Malone’s liking, but that’s to be expected given the team’s makeup with a mix of new players and a few others returning from injury. Malone, speaking after Wednesday’s practice at University of California San Diego, says the first days of training camp are traditionally sloppy affairs.
DENVER, CO

