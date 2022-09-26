Read full article on original website
Why it's easier to find Pfizer's updated COVID boosters than Moderna's
Vaccinators around the country are reporting weeks-long delays in shipments of Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The delays come after the Food and Drug Administration flagged concerns at a facility contracted to fill the Moderna's new shots into vials. The wait stems from an Indiana plant operated by Catalent, which...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 again
CNN — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is “feeling well,” he said in a tweet Saturday. Bourla said he does not have any symptoms. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he said. The...
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
WebMD
Moderna, Pfizer Seek Authorization for Children’s Boosters
Sept. 26. 2022 -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the two biggest COVID vaccine makers for the United States, are both seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for bivalent vaccine boosters for children. Pfizer’s booster would be for children 5 to 11 who have completed a primary vaccination series, the company said...
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amid Moderna's booster shortage, FDA clears batches from unauthorized facility
After some pharmacies and hospitals reported running out of Moderna's omicron-targeted booster, the FDA authorized five lots of the product made at the drugmaker's Bloomington, Ind., facility, which isn't authorized to manufacture the modified vaccine. The facility is run by Somerset, N.J.-based Catalent, a pharmaceutical services company that Moderna chose...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer executive: Drugmakers should 'rethink' supply chain logistics
With COVID-19 vaccine-makers pivoting production as the virus mutates, Jim Cafone, Pfizer's senior vice president of global supply chain, said it is time for pharmaceutical companies to redevelop their logistic strategies, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 24. Mr.Cafone said the race in 2020 to develop, test and deploy a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Past omicron infection outperforms 3 vaccine shots in study
Testing positive for omicron BA.1 plus two to three mRNA vaccines is the strongest protection against omicron BA.2 compared to being vaccinated with no past COVID-19 infections, a study published Sept. 21 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found. The researchers studied 37,732 positive COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers between March...
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize updated COVID booster for children
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11. The big picture: The companies' submission comes after Moderna on Friday requested emergency use authorization for its Omicron-specific COVID booster shots for children 6-17 years old.
Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK
Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K. Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
msn.com
Pfizer, Moderna ask FDA to approve bivalent COVID-19 booster for kids
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Pfizer and BioNtech asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday to approve their new Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The companies submitted an application for emergency use authorization of a 10 microgram dose of the bivalent vaccine for that age group.
Pfizer Seeks to Expand Omicron Booster Authorization For Kids 5- to 11-Year-Olds
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand use of its updated COVID-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11. Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older -- two primary shots plus a booster.
Nature.com
Biomarker data prove critical for ALS drug evaluation at FDA
On 7 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7 to 2 in favor of approval of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ oral drug AMX0035 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The panel’s recommendation is not an official approval for the drug, this will come by 29 September. The vote reversed a previous recommendation by the same committee, which voted 6 to 4 against approval in March. AMX0035 was granted conditional approval in Canada in June, with Health Canada reviewing the decision once phase 3 trial results are released, expected in mid-2024. Amylyx co-founder Justin Klee has publicly pledged to voluntarily withdraw the drug from the US market if the larger trial does not produce positive results (his statement is non-binding).
beckershospitalreview.com
Biogen's Alzheimer's drug slowed cognitive decline by 27%
Following Biogen's recent failure of Aduhelm and a CEO resignation on the horizon, the drugmaker's new Alzheimer's drug candidate showed promising results in a phase 3 trial with a 27 percent slower cognitive decline. In a global study of 1,795 people with mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer's disease, Biogen...
beckershospitalreview.com
'My kid could identify the flaws with this': Physicians concerned over CDC's new healthcare masking guidance
Some physicians are concerned the CDC's newly eased masking guidelines for healthcare facilities could lead to increased transmission in hospitals and nursing homes. The agency on Sept. 23 published the updated guidance, which says healthcare facilities that are not in communities with high levels of COVID-19 transmission no longer need to require masking for physicians, patients and visitors. This means over a quarter of counties nationwide can choose not to require masking in their facilities. The guidance still recommends universal masking during an outbreak or when caring for immunocompromised patients.
MaxCyte Inks Platform License With Vertex For Gene-Editing Program For Rare Blood Disorders
Under the terms of the agreement, Vertex obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform in developing its CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-edited therapy (exa-cel, formerly known as CTX001). MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related revenue. Exa-cel is an investigational ex vivo...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 recent drug, device recalls
Here are four drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in September:. 1. Medtronic recalled nearly 400,000 endotracheal tubes following two deaths and three complaints of the product obstructing, which can hinder oxygen flow. 2. Baxter Healthcare recalled 511,728 Clearlink basic solution sets because of "increased customer reports of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prescryptive Health acquires PBM
Redmond, Wash.-based Prescryptive Health acquired nonprofit pharmacy benefit manager Northwest Pharmacy Services and all of its current staff Sept. 27. Prescryptive is a PBM that describes itself as a healthcare tech company that specializes in drug price transparency. The recent acquisition of Northwest Pharmacy Services, which serves more than 44,000 customers, will "rewrite the script for the US drug market" by "removing barriers to access and empowering patients to take control of their prescriptions," according to a Prescryptive news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
USA Health cuts sepsis mortality rate with Oracle Cerner workflows
Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health reduced its sepsis mortality rate by 16.5 percent after implementing new Oracle Cerner EHR workflows and alerts algorithms. The health system initiated a performance improvement effort in early 2021 to reduce mortality by improving early identification and evidence-based treatment of sepsis, according to a Sept. 26 press release.
