Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO