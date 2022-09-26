Read full article on original website
Georgetown flu clinic cancelled
GEORGETOWN, Del. – With inclement weather predicted for this weekend, TidalHealth has announced the cancellation of its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. We’re told the event will not be rescheduled, but TidalHealth is still encouraging anyone over the age of 6 months to get their flu shot this year.
Driving simulator makes it’s way to UMES, giving students hands on experience
PRINCESS ANNE- The company, Arrive Alive Tour, made a pit stop at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Tuesday. They bring a simulator with them that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged. They are the only marijuana driving simulator in the country. We’re told they not only give them the hands on experience, but they also give them a better understanding of the consequences that could arise from driving in these conditions. An Arrive Alive Tour team member tells us being able to partner with universities in this way could help save lives.
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe
Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
DSP investigating Dover highway shooting
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place on a Dover highway Tuesday night. At around 11:45 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1), just north of Exit 95. It was learned that a truck occupied by three subjects was traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was hit by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified.
Kent Island shuts out the Vikings in dominant fashion
CAMBRIDGE, Md.– Kent Island defeated Cambridge-South Dorchester in a final score of 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon. Kent Island came out strong as Allison Corbin fired a shot through the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. The Bucs would keep pouring it on after goals from Sarabeth Caldwell and Abigail Mahaffey.
Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
Bishopville Man To Serve 10 Years In Fatal Collision
SNOW HILL — A Bishopville man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of negligent homicide under the influence following a collision that claimed the lives of two individuals and injured others. On Tuesday, Jon Kaleb Gray, 35, of Bishopville was...
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide
SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
The Larks slated to perform at Friday Night Live Concert
SALISBURY, Md. – The Friday Night Live Concert Series continues this week in Downtown Salisbury. This week’s performers are The Larks, a local jazz band that is sure to have you grooving. It begins at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at the Riverwalk Amphitheater stage. We...
The Set of "Lioness" Found on the Sand of Cape Henlopen State Park
Lewes, De.--- A little bit of Hollywood made it into our neck of the woods. The set of "Lioness" was found at Herring Point in Cape Henlopen State Park both yesterday and today. Security and spectators lined the part of the beach that was accessible to onlookers like Debra Patterson.
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
Best of the Menu at Viet Taste in Salisbury, MD
Despite popular opinion, there are plenty of places to get a tasty bite to eat on the Eastern Shore, you just have to know where to look. Most of the time, the places with the best food are the ones with a barely-noticeable storefront and a half-working website. Viet Taste in Salisbury is no exception. Getting food here is like getting a warm, comforting hug. Here are my favorite menu items that I've tried so far. I'm sure you will love them too.
Police: Woman facing over 100 counts of theft and fraud following investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman with over 100 counts of theft and fraud following an investigation. According to police, Jayonna Best is currently charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud stemming from two separate incidents. Best is accused of photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites.
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end.
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
OP Aquatics donates to Worcester Co. Humane Society
BERLIN, Md. – The Ocean Pines Aquatics recently presented a $1,550 check to the Worcester County Humane Society. Proceeds were raised during the annual Doggie Swim event. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
