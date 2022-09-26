Read full article on original website
Victoria Viens
2d ago
that's why you don't go out with strangers the least of all down at the water in a car being a place where you can be protected till you know this person a little better pretty sketchy scene I don't know about this world anymore I don't trust anybody but God
98online.com
Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’
(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
Police: 13-year-old girl hit by rogue tire in Cranston
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old girl was hit head-on by a rogue tire while walking home from school in Cranston Tuesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police identify people in shoplifting investigation
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said they have identified a number of people they said were connected to a shoplifting investigation. "With the help of our Facebook followers we have identified the involved subjects," police said. Police said the thefts took place at a Best Buy store on...
ABC6.com
Fall River police charge man in 2 armed robberies
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River police said Wednesday that they charged a man in connection to two separate armed robberies in the city. Sgt. Moses Pereira said that 56-year-old Ronald Joncas was charged with an armed robbery on Oak Street Tuesday as well as in connection to one that happened at a Star Market Sunday.
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket woman convicted of violently assaulting pregnant woman
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Pawtucket woman was convicted of violently assaulting a pregnant woman nearly two years ago. Celena Vieira, 29, was arrested in November 2020 after she pointed a gun at the woman who was 16-weeks pregnant...
ABC6.com
Dislodged tire, rim from truck seriously injures girl in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after a tire came dislodged from a truck in Cranston Tuesday afternoon. According to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist, a man was driving a pick up truck on Dyer Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when the left front tire and rim detached from the truck and rolled down the street striking a 13-year-old girl crossing the road at Oxford Street.
ABC6.com
Woman seeks help after her date drove car into Providence water after an argument
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman sent to the hospital over the weekend after being driven into the Seekonk River told police she was on a date with the man driving the car, according to documents obtained by ABC 6 News. The name of the man involved in the...
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Police: Search called off after officers locate Billerica man that abandoned his vehicle after crash
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Search teams combed the area around a busy Wilmington highway for almost 19 hours Tuesday for a man that police said abandoned his vehicle after striking a tractor trailer. A search that started shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning ended after 7:00 p.m. once the 54-year-old...
Billerica Man Who Vanished From Wilmington Crash Found Safe Hours Later: Police
A man who went missing from an overnight crash in Wilmington is said to be returning to his family several hours later, authorities said. Police responded to a crash involving a 2013 Acura TSX and a tractor-trailer near Exit 35 on I-93 north around 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigation revealed the Acura struck the back of the trailer and was being dragged by the vehicle.
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
Boston Police searching for missing 10-year-old
BOSTON — Authorities are on the lookout for a girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon. Jaslene Cirino, 10, was last seen around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Bates Elementary School, 426 Beech Street in Roslindale, according to Boston Police. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
