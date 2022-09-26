ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Why Stocks With Bitcoin And Ethereum Exposure Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT are trading higher Tuesday amid an increase in crypto prices, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin climbed back above the $20,000 level on Tuesday and reached its highest levels in more...
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
What In The World Is Going On With Ford Shares?

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 21.5% to $11.72 since the start of Monday, September 19th's trading session on continued weakness. Ford on September 19th previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance as low as $11.5 billion or as high as $12.5 billion.
Vale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
Visa Whale Trades For September 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa. Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.
