Karl DeArmond and David Wild discuss USD 475 construction projects
Carl DeArmond, Chief Operations Officer for USD 475, and David Wild, Construction Manager for USD 475 were guest speakers at the September 28 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism. DeArmond has been with the local school district since 2016. He was then in charge of the IT Department...
Whitefish Pilot
Foundation awards funds for new pickleball courts
Whitefish Community Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 Major Community Project Grant to support the construction of six pickleball courts at the Smith Fields Sports Complex. The foundation’s grant was matched by a $20,000 donation from Whitefish residents Sherry and Dave Lesar. Project Whitefish Kids is the sponsoring nonprofit organization and donated land for the courts.
A grand slam against hunger: Lafayette teen serves up tennis lessons so seniors can eat
Like so many, then-Campolindo High School ninth grader Jake Hammerman was at a loss when the pandemic shut down life as we knew it. But he understood that, suddenly, people everywhere needed help. “I wanted to find a way to help out and do something important,” said the 17-year-old Lafayette...
