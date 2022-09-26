ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Whitefish Pilot

Foundation awards funds for new pickleball courts

Whitefish Community Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 Major Community Project Grant to support the construction of six pickleball courts at the Smith Fields Sports Complex. The foundation’s grant was matched by a $20,000 donation from Whitefish residents Sherry and Dave Lesar. Project Whitefish Kids is the sponsoring nonprofit organization and donated land for the courts.
WHITEFISH, MT
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy