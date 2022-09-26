Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning. Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner. On arrival, officers found spent shell casings...
Coroner IDs victims in double murder-suicide in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified those involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve were reportedly shot in their home Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
live5news.com
Mayor: Man kills 2 in Andrews shooting, takes own life
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Andrews Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left two women and the shooting suspect dead. It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary confirmed that a male shot and killed two women. The suspect then died from...
WMBF
3 dead in Andrews murder-suicide, coroner says
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were killed after a murder-suicide in the Andrews area Friday evening, according to an official. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her daughter, 23-year-old Gucciyni Sylve, were shot at their home by 41-year-old Franklyn Felder. MIddleton was pronounced dead at...
live5news.com
Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway. Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene. The bicyclist’s conditions...
wspa.com
Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First...
wpde.com
2 arrested after assaulting person on Florence Co. school bus: Deputies
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office arrested two people they said unlawfully boarded a school bus and assaulted a person. Deputies said on Sept. 8, they responded to a call of a disturbance on a school bus on College Lake Drive in Florence. After an investigation,...
The Post and Courier
Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire
Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
live5news.com
First responders begin sheltering in place as Ian’s impacts continue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. CHARLESTON COUNTY EMS. CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown family injured after large tree collapses on house
GEORGETOWN, S.C (WCIV) — A tree fell through the roof of a Georgetown family's house scaring the father so badly that he was taken to the hospital for a possible seizure. The incident happened on Graham Street. The tree also crushed the family's car. One woman who was loading...
live5news.com
Charleston County temporarily suspends EMS operations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon. Officials said the decision was made based on wind conditions in the area. Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
abcnews4.com
Crosstown remains closed indefinitely due to flooding CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department said the Crosstown (Septima Clark Parkway) will remain closed due to flooding. Police have set up a diversion for motorist. The Crosstown is currently closed due to flooding. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
live5news.com
First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE DEPARTMENT. CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT. Officials say service will...
live5news.com
Officials: 1 killed in Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say one person was killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex. Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said firefighters received a call to the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday with reports of multiple people trapped in the fire.
abcnews4.com
NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide
UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
live5news.com
One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an early morning collision on US 321 at Arts Lane. The collision occurred around 5:42 a.m., 1 mile south of Woodford. According to officials, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was entering US 321 and the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Police reopen road after 3-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Police Department says a road is back open after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday. Police tweeted about the crash at Long Point Road and Belle Point Drive around 4:30 p.m. They said Long Point Road reopened around 5:15 p.m. The details of the...
wfxb.com
New Information Released For Florence County Fatal Hit And Run
We have an update on the investigation of a Florence County hit and run that we’ve been following. A second person has been arrested in connection to the deadly hit and run that occurred nearly a week ago. On Tuesday Quandelin Washington was arrested and is facing charges that include criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony. The charges follow the hit and run in Florence that resulted in Kentery White-Long’s death. Zae’Kwon Washington was previously arrested in connection to the crime. Officials have reason to believe that Quandelin conspired with Zae’Kwon to throw off the investigation by paying him off to claim that he was guilty of the crime. Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for David Burgess for criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact as well. This is an on going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
