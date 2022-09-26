ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpQBU_0iAfzy7b00

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.

Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

“If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,” she told host Chuck Todd. Typically, the president’s party loses control of at least one chamber of Congress in the midterm election since voters see it as a chance to voice dissatisfaction with the president’s party.

She also said that Democrats know that crime is a major issue. A new Washington Post/ABC News poll showed that Republicans have a 22-point advantage against Democrats when it comes to handling crime.

Ms Psaki pointed out how in Pennsylvania, Republicans are hammering Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman for being soft on crime. Former president Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre earlier this month where he accused Mr Fetterman without any evidence of taking illegal drugs.

Similarly, Mr Fetterman’s Republican opponent Mehmet Oz has criticised the Democrat for hiring two men on his campaign who had previously been convicted for murder but whose sentences Mr Fetterman had helped commute due to flimsy evidence.

In Wisconsin, Senator Ron Johnson and Republicans have attacked Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes for being weak on crime and supposedly supporting defunding the police, which Mr Barnes has denied.

“So yes, the economy is hanging over everything, but you do have to look at state by state factors and crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania. I'm not sure how that's done,” she said.

Comments / 143

Gregory Leake
2d ago

what about the Border, Harris laughing 🤣 said there's no border Trouble and Joe 😭 left over 85 Billion dollars of High tech weapons for the Taliban in Afghanistan 🥈🥈⛽⛽🥈 tell that to all of the United States of America people who have lost family since 9/11 ♥️▶️▶️♥️♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏⁉️⁉️⁉️🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(16)
62
Get off my lawn
2d ago

so that tells me that everyday when she stood up in front of the the press that she was lying through her teeth oh what's new

Reply(6)
83
Jetta Hilson
2d ago

interesting how she cheered Biden and this horrible administration when she was standing at the mike but now says they are doomed.

Reply(1)
19
Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Midterm Election#Republicans#Democratic Senate#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Msnbc#Washington Post Abc News#Wilkes Barre
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy