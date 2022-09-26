ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Reeves: I’ll reverse abolition of 45% income tax rate to fund NHS staffing surge

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0EA5_0iAfzthy00

A Labour government would fund a surge in NHS staffing by reversing tax cuts for the highest earners in Britain, according to Rachel Reeves.

The shadow chancellor said the party would reinstate the top income tax rate of 45% on earnings above £150,000 and use the money generated to train more new district nurses, health visitors and midwives.

Ms Reeves said a Labour administration would also implement the “biggest expansion of medical school places in British history” in a bid to ensure the NHS has the “doctors it needs”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnEvD_0iAfzthy00

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week announced that, from April, the 660,000 earners getting more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the top income tax rate of 45% and will instead pay the 40% applicable to those on more than £50,271.

Labour said reversing this cut would raise more than £2bn a year, which it would funnel into boosting the NHS workforce.

In England, the party’s plan involves doubling the number of doctors trained each year, from 7,500 to 15,000, at an annual cost of up to £1.1 billion.

Labour would also spend an annual £20 million doubling the number of district nurses qualifying per year, from 700 to 1,400.

It would invest an annual £100 million in 1,000 new health visitors per year, to provide high quality care for the community.

And it would create an extra 10,000 nursing and midwifery clinical placements every year, at an annual cost of £51 million.

Scotland and Wales will get equivalent funding, with the cost of the package peaking at an annual £1.6 billion over the next parliament.

Pressed on where this cash would actually come from, given that the tax cut the party plans to reverse to source the money is set to be funded by borrowing, a Labour source said: “Obviously we’ll have to see the fiscal situation when we get to the election.”

Labour would also produce a long-term workforce plan for the NHS for the next five, 10 and 15 years.

In a “pro-business” and “pro-worker” speech, Ms Reeves also confirmed a pledge to guarantee a minimum wage that “reflects the real cost of living” if she becomes chancellor.

The Labour source said the party would work with the Low Pay Commission to determine how much this would be.

Ms Reeves, on the plan for a Labour government to establish a national wealth fund in a bid to invest in new industries, declared this would result in a zero-carbon economy “made in Britain”.

Ahead of her keynote speech to the conference in Liverpool, Ms Reeves accused Mr Kwarteng of having “fanned the flames” of the plummeting pound by hinting at fresh “unfunded” tax cuts.

The pound fell to the lowest level against the US dollar since decimalisation in 1971, dropping by more than 4% to just 1.03 dollars before gaining some ground as trading picked up on Monday.

Ms Reeves then used her approach to set about ditching some of Mr Kwarteng’s proposals.

She told delegates: “With a Labour government, those at the top will pay their fair share. The 45p top rate of income tax is coming back.

“Here’s what we will do with that money. The next Labour government will double the number of district nurses qualifying every year, we will train more than 5,000 new health visitors, we will create an additional 10,000 nursing and midwife placements every year.

“More than that, we will implement the biggest expansion of medical school places in British history, doubling the number of medical students so our NHS has the doctors it needs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBgdy_0iAfzthy00

Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer was also blaming the Tory Government for the “real turmoil” in the financial markets, while speaking at a Bloomberg business event.

Although the Labour leader said his party would reverse the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings above £150,000, he has backed the reduction of the basic rate to 19p in the pound.

Ms Reeves suggested Labour would pay for the tax cut with borrowing, warning it was just the scale of the Government’s borrowing that had “spooked the markets”.

“When I set out my fiscal rules last year I said that in emergency situations – and we are absolutely in a national emergency at the moment – you can borrow and the Government is borrowing, it’s the scale of the borrowing…” she said.

The Labour source also confirmed the party would keep the corporation tax rise, which is being scrapped by the Government, but stressed this would need to go “alongside targeted investment allowances”.

Ms Reeves used her party conference speech to announce that a Labour government would create a state-owned investment fund to back projects which could generate wealth for the nation.

The fund would begin with an initial £8.3 billion investment to fund green industries.

Ms Reeves had the main speech at the gathering on Monday, but Sir Keir will also appear at the conference alongside former England footballer Gary Neville.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said he had been “unnerved” by reports the Government was preparing to shelve plans for an independent regulator for football.

The Government gave its formal backing to the idea of a regulator in April in its formal response to the fan-led review, but The Times reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss and her new administration could be set to abandon those plans.

The Labour Party committed itself to bringing forward the legislation needed to underpin a regulator at its annual conference on Monday should the Conservatives not do so.

Neville, a big advocate of independent regulation in football, said at a Labour Party conference fringe event on Monday: “The cross has been played into the box, all Liz Truss needs to do with the other Cabinet ministers is head it into the back of the net.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pound – live: Bank of England intervenes amid ‘serious concerns’ for major pension funds

The Bank of England’s surprise monetary intervention came in response to “serious concerns” about the short-term financial stability of some “major pension funds”, a Treasury source has said. The bank’s decision to buy government bonds - or gilts - was an attempt to calm markets reeling from the government’s mini-Budget last week. Investors became spooked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s plans to dramatically increase public borrowing, leading the pound to fall to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday. Prime minister Liz Truss has yet to speaking publicly about the country’s financial difficulties.The government has denied causing the sterling crisis, instead pointing...
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneyweek.com

How the mini-Budget tax cuts will affect you

Last week Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a package of tax cuts aimed at getting the economy going. So what does it all mean for your finances? The big news is that income tax is being cut. From next April, the basic rate of income tax will fall from 20% to 19%. According to the government this will mean 31 million people will save £170 a year on tax.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Inevitable Conservatives will lose next election, says former Tory MSP

A former Tory MSP has said it is “inevitable” the Conservatives will lose the next general election following a week of economic turmoil after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday.Professor Adam Tomkins, who was a Scottish Conservative MSP for the Glasgow region between 2016 and 2021, said the economic future of the UK would be in safer hands with Labour than with the Tories.Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Wednesday evening, Professor Tomkins said it was an “extraordinary” thing for a Conservative to say.He added: “That is an extraordinary thing to have to say and I’m saying it because...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Duke who organised Queen’s funeral banned from driving after using phone at wheel

The Duke of Norfolk, who planned Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, has been banned from driving for six months for using his phone while behind the wheel.On Monday, the Earl Marshal – who is responsible for organising the State Opening of Parliament – pleaded guilty to the offence at Lavender Hill magistrates’ court.The ban was imposed despite his claim that he needs his licence to arrange King Charles III’s upcoming coronation.Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 65, admitted to driving through a red light while on the phone to his wife after he was stopped in a BMW car in south London on 7 April...
U.K.
The Guardian

Without radical tax reform, Australia faces an insoluble public finance problem

Australia’s social contract, framed in times of abundance and optimism, promises significant government services and financial support for citizens. But an ageing population means fewer taxpayers and greater demands on the public purse. Over the next decade, Australia’s old-age dependency ratio (the ratio of people aged 65 and over to the working-age population) will change from about four workers to three workers for every retiree.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Which? and Ofcom call on firms to ‘do more’ to help in cost-of-living crisis

Which? is calling on businesses to do more to help consumers as an “alarming” number of households struggle with the financial and emotional impact of the cost-of-living crisis.The watchdog said supermarkets, telecoms and energy firms “can and should do more to help” after a survey suggested 65% of households had resorted to measures such as cutting back on essentials, selling items or dipping into savings to pay their bills.This is the highest level the consumer group champion has recorded in the last decade and equates to an estimated 18.2 million households.The survey suggests an estimated 12.4 million households have had...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nhs England#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Uk#Nhs#Labour#British
The Independent

Voluntary ‘real living wage’ rises to £10.90 an hour

Almost 400,000 employees are set to receive a pay rise after an increase “real living wage” agreed by thousands of businesses and organisations has been brought forward.The hourly rates for the living wage are rising by £1 to £10.90 across the UK and by 90p to £11.95 in London.The rates are higher than the government’s statutory £9.50 an hour for adults, and are paid by more than 11,000 employers accredited by the Living Wage Foundation.The announcement of the new rates was brought forward in recognition of soaring energy bills and rising food prices during the cost of living crisis, said the foundation.It comes as Kwasi Kwarteng is...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Is Britain’s ‘upside-down economic policy’ as good for US as it looks?

With every up there is a down. When somebody loses, someone frequently wins.This week, the UK economy went down, down, down, and the pound lost big time.In particular, it plunged against the dollar, losing as much as five per cent on Monday, and falling to $1.0327.Experts noted people would need quite a good memory – and to be of a certain age – to remember when things had been so dire; indeed, it was as bad as it had ever been since Britain adopted decimilisation in 1971.In Britain, there was anger and fury at Prime Minister Liz Truss and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has claimed the Queen approved a plane, that repatriated the bodies of British soldiers, to transport her coffin with the words: “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”The former England rugby star, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, described how the aircraft, due to fly the Queen from Edinburgh to London after her death, was substituted for a larger RAF aircraft to enable a more “dignified” ceremony.Mr Tindall said he could not verify the story, sent to him by an “ex-army friend”, and it appears the claims have been...
U.K.
The Independent

Angela Rayner mocks Liz Truss's pork market quote during party conference speech

Angela Rayner mocked Liz Truss for having “crashed the pork market” in a nod to the prime minister’s enthusiasm for the sector back in 2014.A political meme of the then-environment secretary has resurfaced on multiple occasions, in which Ms Truss told the Conservative Party conference with a smile: “In December, I’ll be in Beijing, opening up new pork markets.”Labour’s deputy leader referenced the speech in closing remarks at the party’s conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, 27 September.“Liz Truss has even crashed the pork market. Now that is a disgrace,” Ms Rayner said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss ‘tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool’, says Gary NevilleAngela Rayner reveals message written on Commons note regarding Queen’s ill healthFallen power line catches fire in Naples as Hurricane Ian rages
WORLD
The Independent

Households urged to take energy meter readings ahead of October 1 price rise

Households have been urged to take their energy meter readings – and try to submit them – ahead of prices rising from October 1.This will prevent firms from estimating usage and charging for energy used before October 1 but at the higher rate.The average household energy bill will rise from £1,971 to a frozen £2,500 under the energy price guarantee announced by Prime Minister Liz Truss earlier this month.This is an increase of 27% from the previous price cap, which limited the rate providers can charge customers on a standard variable tariff.The Government’s plan only caps the cost per unit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scots urged to help hunt for art by Australia’s ‘stolen generations’ of children

People are being urged to join the hunt for artworks created by children of the “Stolen Generations” in Australia ahead of an exhibition of their work in Scotland.Curators are hoping to find more of the art created by Australian First Nations children who were forcibly taken from their families in the 1940s in the hope of reconnecting the work with their relatives.A selection of the collection created by Aboriginal children, who were interned at the remote Western Australian settlement of Carrolup in the 1940s, will be on show at the University of Glasgow Memorial Chapel from October 6 to November...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Drug death town’s free heroin scheme to end

A scheme to give free medical grade heroin to addicts in the town with the worst drugs death rates in the UK is ending due to a lack of funding.Middlesbrough’s Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) programme was set up to give the town’s 15 worst addicts regular access to the class A drug, helping them to live less chaotically, and to reduce crime.It was set up in October 2019 and was mainly funded by the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.But since March this year, it has run under reduced funding from the Government’s Operation Adder, set up to reduce fatal...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy