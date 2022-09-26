ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
Cancer Health

Customized Drug to Kill Brain Cancer Cells

A type of tumor called glioblastoma is the most common brain cancer in adults. It’s also one of the most lethal tumor types overall. Only about 5% of people with glioblastoma will be alive five years after diagnosis. When DNA gets damaged, cells use specialized molecular pathways to fix...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Uk#Diseases#Linus Skin Cancer#General Health
Cancer Health

Rural Americans Have Difficulty Accessing a Promising Cancer Treatment

Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she’d settled only months before her diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
News4Jax.com

Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients

For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Healthline

Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
CANCER
BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Genetically modified herpes combats advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch in initial phase 1 trial. Researchers have found that RP2 – a modified version of the herpes simplex virus – has showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
CANCER
The Guardian

Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough

Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers

A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
CANCER
msn.com

Your gut microbes can help fight cancer, new research reveals

If you’ve ever come down with a fever, a festering cut, or a particularly nasty case of strep throat, more often than not, your health care provider will have you popping antibiotics for a couple of days. Once you get better, you think nothing of it — except your gut does.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Researchers find new coronavirus in bats

A virus similar to SARS-CoV-2 has been detected among bats in Russia and would likely be resistant to current vaccines if it jumped to humans, according to research published Sept. 22 in PLOS Pathogens. The virus, Khosta-2, can use its spike protein to infect human cells and is resistant to...
WILDLIFE
msn.com

The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers

Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Harms underreported, inconsistent across cancer screening guidelines, study finds

Washington-based researchers found cancer screening guidelines underreport harms related to screening tests and procedures and are inconsistent across cancer types, a study published Sept. 27 in Annals of Internal Medicine found. A review of 33 cancer screening guidelines for five organ-specific cancer types showed guidelines do not report all harms...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare consolidation hurts cancer patients, advocates tell The Lancet

Healthcare consolidation can drive up the cost of drugs and treatment for cancer patients, advocates told The Lancet. In a Sept. 23 article published in the medical journal, representatives for advocacy organizations explained why they see consolidation as harmful for cancer patients. Nicolas Ferreyros, managing director of policy, advocacy and...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy