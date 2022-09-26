Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Stockton Police Issue Update on Homicides and Look at Possible Connections
So far in 2022, we have investigated 43 homicides compared to 32 at this same time last year. Non-fatal injury shootings are down approximately 14 percent, and our homicide clearance rate is close to 50 percent. As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the...
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say
PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
Paradise Post
Woman who had gun for one day fatally shoots stranger in her Patterson home
A Patterson woman who had gotten a handgun just the previous day fatally shot a stranger who was grappling with her husband Saturday night at the door of their home, the Stanislaus County sheriff’s office said. In a 911 call at 10:20 p.m., a resident of the Wilding Ranch...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
Early morning Stockton shooting kills man
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
Police investigating the deaths of a woman and her unborn child as a double homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman early Sunday morning is now being investigated as a double homicide since her unborn child also died, according to Lodi Police. The police identified the woman as 25-year-old Lodi resident Jessie Martinez, who officers say was approximately four months pregnant. After midnight on Sunday, […]
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated man trying to break into home
PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired. The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release. Law enforcement arrived shortly...
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
KCRA.com
25-year-old pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing is identified; 16-year-old is arrested
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi and her boyfriend was wounded following a house party over the weekend, police said. A 16-year-old female was arrested in connection with the case, Lodi police said Monday afternoon. She will be booked into the Peterson Juvenile Hall on a homicide charge.
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
SFist
Manslaughter Charges Have Been Filed Against Alleged Sideshow Participant Who Caused June Death In East Oakland
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
Parents concerned after daughter was suspended fighting back against alleged attacker
STOCKTON, Calif. — Concerned parents said they don't feel safe sending their daughter back to school after a caught-on-camera video revealed their teenage daughter being punched multiple times at school. The fight happened at Christa McAuliffe Middle School in the Lodi Unified School District. Hunter Worsham, the father of...
