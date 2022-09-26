ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say

CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Fox News

California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say

A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
STOCKTON, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Patterson, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
CERES, CA
WDBO

California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say

PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
PATTERSON, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
Person
Angelo Santana
FOX40

Early morning Stockton shooting kills man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman fatally shoots intoxicated man trying to break into home

PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired.  The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release.  Law enforcement arrived shortly...
PATTERSON, CA
ABC10

Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
LODI, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
Public Safety

