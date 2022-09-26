Read full article on original website
CNBC
This ex-pharmacist spent $22,000 on a startup—now she has a $600,000 'Shark Tank' deal and could make $1 million this year
In 2015, Nina Farzin needed a unique assist: a product to help her clean out her baby's clogged nostrils. She couldn't find one. So she took $22,000 from her savings, quit her full-time pharmacist job and founded Potomac, Maryland-based Oogiebear. On Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," Farzin told investors how far she'd come: Since launching her booger-removal business, Oogiebear had made $15 million in revenue. Farzin said she was on track to personally make $1 million annually.
beckershospitalreview.com
J&J names spinoff consumer health business
Johnson & Johnson's consumer health business, which will break away from its pharmaceutical and medical device arm, will be named Kenvue, the company said Sept. 28. The New Brunswick, N.J.-based drugmaker first announced the split into two independent companies in November 2021. This year, J&J tapped Thibaut Mongon as the consumer health company's CEO and Larry Merlo, the former president and CEO of CVS, as a chairman.
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
CNBC
'Lightning just struck me': Why Costco's CFO says the price of the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo is 'forever'
Costco's chief financial officer has suggested that the wholesaler will keep its famous hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50 "forever". During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call last week, CFO Richard Galanti was asked whether the retailer would look at increasing the price of its all-beef frank as it looks to deal with tightening margins.
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Here's Why Amazon Is Abandoning Dozens Of US Warehouses
Amazon will not open 42 facilities spread across 25 million square feet of usable space. Amazon operates more than 1,200 logistics facilities, large and small, around the U.S. Amazon.com, Inc AMZN has abandoned many existing and planned facilities around the U.S. due to slow sales growth. Bloomberg quoted consulting firm...
Starbucks Just Announced It's Ending COVID-19 Sick Pay—Employees Will Not Be Happy About This
Starbucks announced earlier this week that as of October 2nd, the coffee chain’s employees will no longer have COVID-19 sick pay. The company described the pandemic to be shifting into “the endemic phase.” This means, as CBS News reports, workers at the almost 9,000 locations will not receive benefits that provide extra time off if they are to contract the virus.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer executive: Drugmakers should 'rethink' supply chain logistics
With COVID-19 vaccine-makers pivoting production as the virus mutates, Jim Cafone, Pfizer's senior vice president of global supply chain, said it is time for pharmaceutical companies to redevelop their logistic strategies, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 24. Mr.Cafone said the race in 2020 to develop, test and deploy a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Tenet executive joins Walmart
Howard Hacker is joining Walmart Oct. 17 as the company's vice president of health and wellness compliance. Mr. Hacker previously served as executive vice president and chief compliance officer of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. At Tenet, he oversaw compliance and ethics programs. Mr. Hacker also spent more than 10 years at Pfizer where he served as vice president and chief compliance counsel of the company's global pharmaceutical business.
Motley Fool
This Auto Parts Leader Just Beat Sales Expectations: Is It Time to Buy?
AutoZone just beat earnings estimates and set a new record for store sales. The company’s distribution network of hubs and "mega hubs" has served it well. Headwinds include higher freight and materials costs amid steep inflation and rising interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
beckershospitalreview.com
Prescryptive Health acquires PBM
Redmond, Wash.-based Prescryptive Health acquired nonprofit pharmacy benefit manager Northwest Pharmacy Services and all of its current staff Sept. 27. Prescryptive is a PBM that describes itself as a healthcare tech company that specializes in drug price transparency. The recent acquisition of Northwest Pharmacy Services, which serves more than 44,000 customers, will "rewrite the script for the US drug market" by "removing barriers to access and empowering patients to take control of their prescriptions," according to a Prescryptive news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic, Oracle Cerner execs have big growth plans
The EHR landscape is changing rapidly, and executives at the two companies with the largest hospital market share, Epic and Oracle Cerner, are in a race to dominate the next iteration of health IT. Both see their companies expanding beyond the hospital-based EHR to power a larger IT infrastructure. Larry...
beckershospitalreview.com
Humana has edge over CVS Health to acquire Cano Health: Report
Humana has better odds than CVS Health of acquiring Cano Health because the insurer already has a right-of-refusal agreement with the company and a huge position in the Medicare Advantage market, according to market researcher Insider Intelligence. CVS Health and Humana are among the potential buyers for Cano Health, a...
Despite Inflation, Costco Not Raising Hot Dog Prices Or Membership Fees
This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has been modified with updated information. Leading warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST says that even as inflation continues to climb, the retailer will maintain its price for the hot dog-and-soda combo at $1.50. Costco CFO Richard Galanti confirmed that...
beckershospitalreview.com
GSK taps Julie Brown as next CFO
Global drug company GSK named Julie Brown to replace Iain Mackay, who is retiring from the company, as its CFO, effective May 1, 2023. Ms. Brown is currently the COO and CFO of fashion company Burberry. She previously worked at AstraZeneca for 25 years. Ms. Brown will join GSK in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Loans cheaper than bonds for some companies
Term loans are cheaper than bonds for some highly rated companies, according to a Sept. 21 report from The Wall Street Journal. On Sept. 21, the Federal Reserve approved a 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, its fifth increase this year. The Wall Street Journal reports that bank financing costs respond more slowly than bond markets to Federal Reserve actions, with the lag ranging from several weeks to months.
DocuSign Stock Jumps On Job Cut Plan Ahead Of New CEO Allan Thygesen
DocuSign (DOCU) shares moved higher Wednesday after the online signature vending group unveiled a restructuring plan that will take place under new CEO Allan Thygesen. The group said it will cut around 9% of its workforce -- or possibly as many as 670 people -- at a cost of around $35 million, as it moves to "improve operating margin and support the Company’s growth, scale and profitability objectives", according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it should have the plan "substantially completed" by the end of its current fiscal year.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical supply company unveils new facility in Atlanta
Atlanta-based diagnostics company CorDx opened a new facility focused on manufacturing medical supplies with 33,600 square feet of warehouse, manufacturing and assembly areas. Along with creating 200 jobs, CorDx's new plant will feature end-to-end manufacturing of "lateral flow diagnostics, including the injection molding of cassettes, and dry room kitting and assembly," the company said in a Sept. 27 news release.
Checkout Experience Decisive in Turning Deal-Seekers into Loyal Customers
When is a great deal not great enough? When a consumer’s preferred merchant offers a seamless checkout experience that’s too satisfying and reliable to give up for $5 off. That’s a key learning from PYMNTS research into consumer behavior when checkout experience goes toe to toe with discounting, and even as inflation rages, experience tends to win.
cxmtoday.com
Walmart Launches Return Pickup Service
Walmart is offering its subscribers a new return option — a free pickup service that becomes available in October. The program for Walmart+ members, which will be available in yet unnamed markets, lets a subscriber make arrangements for a driver to pick up unboxed items from their homes, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
