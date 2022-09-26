Hornets host Media Day before training camp; sign free agent LiAngelo Ball

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets hosted their Media Day Monday before they start training camp in preparation for the new season.

The team is in search of a fresh start after firing former head coach James Borrego after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference a year ago.

The team announced they signed free agent guard LiAngelo Ball, the brother of guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball started six times last season for the Greensboro Swarm, appearing in 36 games and averaging 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game, the Hornets said. He led all players in 3-pointers, making 15 of 28 attempts from behind the line.

The California native played three games for the Hornets in the 2022 Summer League. There, he averaged six points and two rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

Ball appeared in 14 games (six starts) for Vytautas Prienu in Lithuania from 2017 to 2018, averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.

New head coach Steve Clifford is excited about the new addition.

“He’s good to have around. He’s tough, can really shoot. He likes to be in the gym,” Clifford said at media day. “He’s a good worker. Those are the kind of guys you want at camp.”

Ball joins his younger brother, LaMelo, on the Hornets’ training camp roster. LaMelo Ball was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2021.

“It’s great to watch. Just seeing a human for something they really want, worked for their whole life,” LaMelo said. “It’s honestly a blessing to watch, for real.”

Charlotte’s first preseason game will be on the road against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 2.

