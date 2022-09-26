ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets host Media Day before training camp; sign free agent LiAngelo Ball

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8jia_0iAfzdpa00

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets hosted their Media Day Monday before they start training camp in preparation for the new season.

The team is in search of a fresh start after firing former head coach James Borrego after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference a year ago.

The team announced they signed free agent guard LiAngelo Ball, the brother of guard LaMelo Ball.

Ball started six times last season for the Greensboro Swarm, appearing in 36 games and averaging 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game, the Hornets said. He led all players in 3-pointers, making 15 of 28 attempts from behind the line.

The California native played three games for the Hornets in the 2022 Summer League. There, he averaged six points and two rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game.

Ball appeared in 14 games (six starts) for Vytautas Prienu in Lithuania from 2017 to 2018, averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.

New head coach Steve Clifford is excited about the new addition.

“He’s good to have around. He’s tough, can really shoot. He likes to be in the gym,” Clifford said at media day. “He’s a good worker. Those are the kind of guys you want at camp.”

Ball joins his younger brother, LaMelo, on the Hornets’ training camp roster. LaMelo Ball was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2021.

“It’s great to watch. Just seeing a human for something they really want, worked for their whole life,” LaMelo said. “It’s honestly a blessing to watch, for real.”

Charlotte’s first preseason game will be on the road against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 2.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Hornets unveil new uniforms)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Hernández, Jansen HR, Jays hold wild-card edge, rout Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays began the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over Seattle atop the wild-card standings. Ross Stripling and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Toronto shut out the Red Sox for the second straight day. The Blue Jays blanked Boston 9-0 Friday night. Jansen homered, doubled and singled and Bo Bichette went 4 for 4 as Toronto opened October with a 21-hit outburst, delighting a sellout crowd of 44,612.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
California State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
110K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy