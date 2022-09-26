Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Princess Anne non-profit honored for helping former inmates
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- A Somerset non-profit was honored Wednesday for lending a helping hand to former inmates. April Alexander, founder and CEO of Positive Reinforcements, was presented with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award by Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. Alexander created the non-profit to reduce recidivism by offering resources and mentorship to former inmates. She said while she’s faced challenges running Positive Reinforcements during the pandemic, it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for her hard work and the growth of the non-profit.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
WMDT.com
Georgetown flu clinic cancelled
GEORGETOWN, Del. – With inclement weather predicted for this weekend, TidalHealth has announced the cancellation of its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. We’re told the event will not be rescheduled, but TidalHealth is still encouraging anyone over the age of 6 months to get their flu shot this year.
WMDT.com
Cambridge hosts first-ever Clean Up Day
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge held their first-ever Clean Up Day over the weekend. The event was all about bringing the community together, cleaning up the city, and getting to know the police. Everyone got a chance to get out, enjoy the weather, and spend some time together. We want...
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Ocean City Curbs Pop up Car Rally
An unsanctioned car rally that has caused a lot of chaos in recent years, was quiet this year. Because of that, it appears the town of Ocean City and the state of Maryland were successful in their efforts to curb the rally.
WBOC
Georgetown Town Council Under Fire for Choice to Continue Funding Historical Society
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council meeting on Monday night was everything but calm and orderly as town council members, members of the NAACP, and others expressed their concerns and opinions about funding the Georgetown Historical Society and the society's Marvel Carriage Museum. Since 2007, the Marvel Carriage Museum...
WMDT.com
18th annual Sand Castle Home Tour kicks off Sept. 29th
47ABC – Tomorrow in Ocean City, the Sand Castle Home Tour returns! Rina Thaler with the Art League of Ocean City tells us more about the home tours and why the event is so important. The tours begin Thursday, Sept. 29 thru Friday, Sept. 30. They are self-guided tours...
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Konnichiwa
Meet Konnichiwa, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, konnichiwa, pets on the plaza.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Neighbors Creates Affordable Housing in Historic Downtown Easton
Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region committed to providing safe, accessible, and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in Historic Easton, Maryland. “There is nowhere in Maryland that has enough affordable housing,” said Judi Olinger, Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “We are excited...
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
Two Md. State Record Fish Caught off Ocean City
Ocean City’s fishing charters are known for catching big, photo-worthy fish off the coast. But this past week brought even more impressive fishing action than usual, with two Maryland state records broken. Jeff Jacobs, 38, of Calvert County caught a 393-pound swordfish for a new state record during a...
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
The Dispatch
Ocean City Man Sentenced To 20 Years For West OC Bank Robbery
SNOW HILL – An Ocean City man, convicted of armed robbery and other charges for his role in a bank hold-up in 2020, was sentenced this month to 20 years in prison. In a hearing held Sept. 8, Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau Oglesby sentenced Christopher Dale Miller, Jr., 38, of Ocean City, to 20 years in prison, with 406 days credited as time served, for his involvement in a West Ocean City bank robbery that occurred in 2020 and ordered him to pay $5,190 in restitution to Calvin B. Taylor Bank.
Pick-Up Truck Parked At Maryland Sand And Gravel Plant Destroyed In Tricky Fire
A pick-up truck used at a Maryland sand and gravel plant went up in flames overnight in a blaze being investigated by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. In Caroline County, members of the Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the Bridgetown Shore Sand and Gravel Plant on Oakland Road in Henderson when a neighbor reported a vehicle fire in the area.
WBOC
2022 Summer Concert Series to Close Friday in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - The 2022 Summer Concert Series will come to a close Friday night in Salisbury with a performance by The Larks at the Pohanka Riverwalk Amphitheater. Organizers said they had hoped to host one last make-up show for Red Letter Day on Oct. 7 but have decided to close out the series as originally planned.
WMDT.com
Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISTING- Mobile Home- Sussex East
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! And there is a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants with a few miles along Rt.1.
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes cardiologist Praveen George to medical staff
Beebe Healthcare recently announced cardiologist Praveen George, MD, has joined its medical staff. George sees patients at Clinic by the Sea and performs procedures at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he also completed his internal...
