Mysuncoast.com
NHC calls Ian extremely dangerous, wind speeds near category 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is headed toward the Suncoast with battering winds approaching 155 mph, nearing Category 5 strength. The 11 a.m. update of the storm shows the potential for dangerous storm surge and high winds that could cause catastrophic damage. The storm surge now could also affect South Carolina and Georgia after Ian crosses the state.
Mysuncoast.com
7 AM Update: Hurricane Ian A Category 4 with 155 mph winds
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is moving NNE at 10 mph. At 7 AM It is 80 miles southwest of Punta Gorda. It is a Category 4 with highest sustained winds of 155 mph. Winds will increase across the Suncoast through the day and stay at peak levels overnight. Heavy flooding rains will also occur with this storm.
Hurricane Ian live tracker: More than 1 million without power in southwest Florida as Ian makes landfall
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian Track Shifts South, Florida Gulf Coast Could See Historic Storm Surge
The latest forecasts for Hurricane Ian show the massive storm will make landfall in Sarasota County, farther south than previous predictions but still threatening devastation for much of the state, authorities said Tuesday. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm
Mysuncoast.com
11 p.m. update: Hurricane Ian moves southeast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 PM, Hurricane Ian’s maximum wind speeds remain at 120 MPH with higher gusts. The hurricane is continuing its trend of moving South and East. Anna Maria Island is no longer in the cone. The Tropical Storm Watch north of Altamaha Sound to...
Mysuncoast.com
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Power outages: More than 2,000 reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian continues on its path toward the western coast of Florida. This is after more than 2,000 Bradenton-area outages were reported Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by the Peace River Electric...
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
Mysuncoast.com
5 a.m. update: Hurricane Ian crossing Cuba, heading toward the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian is crossing over the west tip of Cuba Tuesday morning. Highest sustained winds are 125 mph, making it a Category 3 storm. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by late Tuesday. Ian is moving north-northeast at 13 mph. It...
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian maximum wind speed increases
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 11 PM Hurricane Ian’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 105 mph with higher gusts. At 11 PM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located about 105 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian is strengthening in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, raising concerns for residents that it could become a Category 4 storm, potentially overnight or early morning Wednesday. Tuesday, Ian has been considered a Category 3 storm. And with Ian headed toward south of Tampa Bay, in Sarasota County, officials […] The post Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mysuncoast.com
11 a.m. update: Updated Cone - National Hurricane Center expecting landfall near Venice near 8 p.m. Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center announced it expects Hurricane Ian to make landfall near Venice around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Hurricane Ian crossed over western Cuba Tuesday morning. It is a Category 3 storm with the highest sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by Tuesday afternoon.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
Venice residents prepare for Hurricane Ian
In Venice, Florida, the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian are still far away, but some are preparing in case the storm has an impact.
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
Extreme wind warning issued in part of Sarasota County
An extreme wind warning is expected to be issued for Sarasota County in the coming hours as they eyewall of Hurricane Ian moves onshore.
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed as winds increase
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed this morning, as winds from Hurricane Ian reached levels making the bridge unsafe to traffic. The bridge closed shortly after 7 a.m., due to high winds, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an advisory. All bridges to barrier islands in Manatee...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light provide updates on pre-storm preparations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’ve driven by Robarts Arena, you no doubt noticed the fleet of trucks ready to restore power following Ian. FPL tells ABC7 that they will be getting 16,000 crews from 27 states to dispatch where they are most needed. Officials say they are confident power can be restored quickly once the storm and winds die down.
Mysuncoast.com
Latest advisory shows increase in wind speed
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 8PM update from the National Hurricane Center shows Ian’s sustained wind speed is 60mph. The track of Ian has moved slightly northward but its longer-term motion continues to be west-northwestward. Ian is expected to form into a category 1 hurricane Monday morning, then develop into a major hurricane as it passes over the west side of Cuba with 120 mph category 3 hurricane winds.
