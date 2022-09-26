Read full article on original website
When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey
Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change. The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote. Then, last year...
New Jersey Governor Full Steam Ahead on Wind Turbines Off Jersey Shore Coastline
TOMS RIVER, NJ – New Jersey’s clear and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean from...
I’m new to N.J. Do I qualify for ANCHOR property tax relief?
Q. I understand that the ANCHOR program is for those who were homeowners or renters in New Jersey in 2019 only. If someone wasn’t a homeowner then, but was in 2021, how can they apply? Our income is way below the eligibility criteria but we didn’t move here until 2021.
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
We need a new formula for pricing milk | PennLive letters
At a recent milk hearing conducted by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, a few people were asking for the board to extend the Class I Premium to cover all Pennsylvania dairy farmers. This is a great idea! However, no one has come up with a plan to generate that kind...
How to apply for a rebate on Pa. property tax or rent
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program — which helps older and disabled residents offset the rising cost of housing — got a major, one-time boost this year as part of the state budget. But as Spotlight PA reported in a new investigation, fewer...
New Jersey approves all electronic tolls for Garden State Parkway and Jersey Turnpike
New Jersey has approved all electronic tolls for the Garden State Parkway and Jersey Turnpike.
With a cold winter coming, New Jersey Democrats’ debate on energy heats up | Mulshine
Few people would compare our governor with a saint. But his position on energy reminds me of the conversion of Saint Augustine to Christianity after he enjoyed a profligate youth. “Give me chastity and continence, but not yet,” the saint said. That mirrors Phil Murphy’s attitude toward the elimination...
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Tries to Shore up Sussex County
NEWTON – On the drive north to this historic Sussex County town, one sees an enormous sign alongside Route 206 for Josh Gottheimer. The congressman’s name is in huge letters and the punchline is “Jersey Values, Lower Taxes.”. Sussex is Republican terrain, so large sign or not,...
Manufacturer brings its electric tractors to central Pa.
A company that manufactures electric tractors has announced its products are now available in the midstate,. New York-based Solectrac, which now sells the electric tractors at 38 locations in 15 states, has partnered with PowerPro Equipment.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County’s Board of Commissioners Director John Lanza to Gov. Murphy: Protect taxpayers, public employees by reducing record health benefit premiums increases now
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – In a letter to Governor Phil Murphy, Hunterdon County’s Board of Commissioners Director John E. Lanza called on the Governor to consider using the state’s $1 billion federal Covid relief surplus funds and to extend to the local level the negotiated agreement with state public employee unions to reduce the astronomical health benefit premium cost increases projected for Hunterdon County, as well as for all New Jersey counties and municipalities.
Where did Florio rank among NJ governors?
Death exalts us. I've always known it. Rarely does anyone have anything but good things to say at your funeral. Jim Florio died this past weekend at 85. He was a one-term Democratic governor who served in between two two-term Republican governors and a figure who sparked enough outrage to launch a grassroots campaign against his policies and put New Jersey 101.5 on the map.
How would Mastriano’s school choice plan work in Pa.?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — During his campaign, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has alluded to proposals that would be a transformative overhaul of the state’s more than $30 billion K-12 education system, with public dollars eligible to fund students’ private education. Mastriano’s sometimes conflicting statements have...
NJ minds are made up about January 6th despite House probe, polls say
Two new polls from New Jersey colleges this week shed light on the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the United States Capitol, and reactions to both it and the ensuing House of Representatives investigation from New Jerseyans and all Americans alike. The Rutgers-Eagleton poll out Wednesday found that 56% of...
Oz picks up key endorsement from national business organization for his ‘pro-growth’ views
When it comes to who should be a voice for Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate for the next six years, the world’s largest business organization has chosen Republican candidate Mehmet Oz. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced it was endorsing Oz in the hotly contested race against...
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
PennLive launches newsletter, text alerts for 2022 election coverage
Pennsylvania’s political races are heating up, and PennLive is stepping up its political coverage by launching a newsletter and a text alert service to help readers stay in the know. The new Election 2022 newsletter is published every Tuesday, bringing all the latest from the Keystone State campaign trail...
Did you know? Delaware owns a small chunk of South New Jersey
SOUTH JERSEY, or (maybe?) DELAWARE — In Salem County, N.J., about seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a small chunk of land abuts the Delaware River. The secluded, uninhabited area was created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has deposited river-dredged material there since 1898.
