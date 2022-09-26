Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB playoff picture: Standings, projections, bracket, format explained as Cardinals capture NL Central
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, and quite a bit still hangs in the balance as teams try to secure their spots in the playoffs. Seven teams (the Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees, Guardians and Cardinals) have clinched playoff berths in the 12-team field, and seven teams are fighting for the final five spots with just one week remaining in the season. The NL East is the only divisional race that is coming down to the wire. The Mets and Braves head into Wednesday's action tied for first place with a crucial head-to-head series coming up this weekend.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
Red Sox Wrap: Boston Edges Out Orioles In Offensive Battle At Fenway
The Boston Red Sox won out in an offensive battle against the Baltimore Orioles, leaving Fenway Park with a 13-9 victory on Tuesday. The win breaks Boston’s six-game losing streak and puts it at 73-81 on the season, and the Orioles dropped to 80-74 on the year. box score...
Rays’ Yandy Diaz still not in the lineup
CLEVELAND — Tonight the Rays kick off their season-ending road trip that they hope will lead to a playoff berth when they take on the AL Central champion Guardians, first pitch at 6:10. For the seventh straight game, the Rays don’t have infielder Yandy Diaz in the lineup, as...
Ramirez’s double in 11th, Rays top Guards, tighten WC race
Harold Ramírez's two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 win over Cleveland on Tuesday night, helping the Rays tighten the AL wild-card race and ending the Guardians' seven-game winning streak.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Making MLB debut Wednesday
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said O'Hoppe will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and is in line to start at catcher in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Los Angeles will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the catching prospect by...
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting out Tuesday
Wade isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After going 0-for-10 during the Giants' last series in Arizona, Wade will start Tuesday's game in the dugout. Mike Yastrzemski will move over to right field in Wade's absence, affording Austin Slater a start in center field.
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Resting Wednesday
Peralta isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Peralta is getting a breather after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Randy Arozarena will man left field and bat second.
'Living in the moment': Young Guardians players soaking up 2022 success
After weeks of hard-fought matchups leading to clinching the American League Central and securing a spot in the playoffs, the Guardians are finally starting to soak in all of their accomplishments.
CBS Sports
Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches homer No, 40
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins. He got the Mets on the board by taking Pablo Lopez deep in the fourth inning, but the Mets were already in a 4-0 hole at that point. Alonso has homered in three straight games and five of the last seven, driving in an incredible 16 runs during that power surge, and in addition to now holding the franchise's single-season record for RBI at 131, the 27-year-old has recorded his second career campaign with at least 40 home runs.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Muller: Sent back down
Muller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. The southpaw was productive during Tuesday's start in Washington, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in 4.2 innings. However, he'll head back to the minors as part of a move to make room for Silvino Bracho on the active roster. Muller spent most of the 2022 season at Gwinnett and posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 134.2 innings over 23 starts.
