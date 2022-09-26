The 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, and quite a bit still hangs in the balance as teams try to secure their spots in the playoffs. Seven teams (the Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees, Guardians and Cardinals) have clinched playoff berths in the 12-team field, and seven teams are fighting for the final five spots with just one week remaining in the season. The NL East is the only divisional race that is coming down to the wire. The Mets and Braves head into Wednesday's action tied for first place with a crucial head-to-head series coming up this weekend.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO