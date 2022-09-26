Read full article on original website
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
msn.com
New COVID Booster Concerns as Bivalent Vaccines Roll Out to the Public
Doctors are urging people to get the new bivalent boosters that were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week, but there are some concerns when it comes to getting the right one. It appears Pfizer's updated booster looks a lot like the old one, same...
msn.com
What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?
Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe for the shot, instead they're rolling up their sleeve for the bivalent booster, which is meant to target the original strain of the virus plus the current dominant strain, the omicron variant. But with...
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
Should seniors get the COVID booster as soon as possible?
BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.Dana has a few questions. he writes, "We are seniors. Should we get the new booster as soon as possible? What are the side effects? How long will it last? And how long should we wait to get our annual flu shot?"If you have received your initial vaccine series, you can get this new booster if at least two months...
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Polio is spreading in the US for the 1st time in decades. Do you need a booster?
A specific type of poliovirus has been spreading in Rockland County, New York, as well as in neighboring areas, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to add the United States to a list of countries (opens in new tab) where similar polioviruses have been detected. The list includes about 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, such as the United Kingdom, Israel, Yemen, Algeria and Niger.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 again
CNN — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is “feeling well,” he said in a tweet Saturday. Bourla said he does not have any symptoms. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he said. The...
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
COVID-19 booster mistake leaves central Pa. couple feeling worried, unprotected
Marjorie Beck and her husband are both in their late 50s with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to getting severely ill from COVID-19. That’s why the Lebanon County couple took their earliest opportunity to get the new COVID-19 booster, receiving them at a Rite Aid in Palmyra on Sept. 17.
Moderna Seeks FDA Approval For Updated COVID-19 Shot For Kids, But Scrambles Supply Challenges
Last week, Moderna Inc MRNA said it asked the FDA to authorize the use of its updated booster shot in children ages 6 to 17. The company expects to complete a request for the use of the booster in children six months through 5 years later this year. But federal...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK
Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K. Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
What Parents Should Know About the Bivalent COVID Booster
As guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change and evolve, you may have recently heard of the bivalent vaccine and wondered what it is. In simplest terms, it’s an updated booster shot that was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA on August 31, and developed to help protect against Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA. 5, which are currently the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. “This approach to updating a vaccine to better fight the current strain of virus is the same general strategy that has been used for years and years with the flu,” said...
msn.com
Pfizer seeks approval for omicron booster in kids over 5 years old
Pfizer requested emergency use authorization for its updated COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant in kids ages 5 to 11 on Monday. The latest booster shot, which contains half the original formula and half targeting omicron, was rolled out for everyone ages 12 and older earlier this month. Children...
ProPublica
The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. With the rollout this month of a new coronavirus booster, U.S. public health leaders once more face the challenge of persuading Americans that they should roll up their sleeves and get another, possibly better, shot targeted at the omicron strain.
Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech submit EUA application for kids’ omicron booster
WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster dose of their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The request “is supported by safety and immunogenicity data from...
MedicineNet.com
Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
Alarming Spike In Measles Cases Causing Concern In Minnesota
State health officials are giving doctors and providers a heads-up.
