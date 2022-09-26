ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

msn.com

What are the side effects of the latest COVID booster shots?

Those seeking a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today will not be getting the original recipe for the shot, instead they're rolling up their sleeve for the bivalent booster, which is meant to target the original strain of the virus plus the current dominant strain, the omicron variant. But with...
CBS Boston

Should seniors get the COVID booster as soon as possible?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.Dana has a few questions.  he writes, "We are seniors. Should we get the new booster as soon as possible? What are the side effects?  How long will it last? And how long should we wait to get our annual flu shot?"If you have received your initial vaccine series, you can get this new booster if at least two months...
LiveScience

Polio is spreading in the US for the 1st time in decades. Do you need a booster?

A specific type of poliovirus has been spreading in Rockland County, New York, as well as in neighboring areas, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to add the United States to a list of countries (opens in new tab) where similar polioviruses have been detected. The list includes about 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, such as the United Kingdom, Israel, Yemen, Algeria and Niger.
NBC News

CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
SheKnows

What Parents Should Know About the Bivalent COVID Booster

As guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic continue to change and evolve, you may have recently heard of the bivalent vaccine and wondered what it is. In simplest terms, it’s an updated booster shot that was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA on August 31, and developed to help protect against Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA. 5, which are currently the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States.  “This approach to updating a vaccine to better fight the current strain of virus is the same general strategy that has been used for years and years with the flu,” said...
msn.com

Pfizer seeks approval for omicron booster in kids over 5 years old

Pfizer requested emergency use authorization for its updated COVID-19 booster shot targeting the Omicron variant in kids ages 5 to 11 on Monday. The latest booster shot, which contains half the original formula and half targeting omicron, was rolled out for everyone ages 12 and older earlier this month. Children...
ProPublica

The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. With the rollout this month of a new coronavirus booster, U.S. public health leaders once more face the challenge of persuading Americans that they should roll up their sleeves and get another, possibly better, shot targeted at the omicron strain.
MedicineNet.com

Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
