Healthline
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
Healthline
Youth Mental Health Was Declining in the U.S. Long Before COVID-19
Recent research suggests the mental health of children and teens in the U.S. is declining. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this decline, experts say the root of the problem existed before the coronavirus outbreak began. From 2016 to 2021, the use of mental health services by children ages...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Medical News Today
Best antipsychotics for older adults with dementia
Doctors sometimes prescribe antipsychotic medications to treat neuropsychiatric symptoms (NPSs) of dementia, which can include aggression or psychosis. However, these drugs can cause severe side effects, so doctors typically prescribe them only if alternative treatments are ineffective. This article explains what antipsychotic drugs are and which can help treat dementia....
NIH Director's Blog
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with other mental illnesses. Both must be addressed.
This op-ed was originally published by The Hill on September 12, 2022. Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than 9 years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
Alcohol is Problematic for Mental Health
I’ve been writing about my sobriety for a while now. I’m 6 years sober and have a unique background of being a former alcoholic and mental health/addictions nurse. I also struggled with depression. Lastly, I also lost my father to alcohol who also struggled with severe depression.
ajmc.com
Childhood Trauma Not a Barrier to Successful Depression Treatment, Analysis Finds
Prior research has suggested that childhood trauma is linked with a poorer response to psychotherapy and prescription drug treatment for major depressive disorder, but a large meta-analysis suggested otherwise. Although previous research has suggested that a history of childhood trauma has been linked with a worse response to treatment for...
New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation
The study looked at nearly 20,000 women around the world.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Will mental health screenings become a part of our regular lives?
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has recently said for the 1st time, that adults under 65 in America should be screened for anxiety.
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
campussafetymagazine.com
10.5 Million Children Lost a Parent or Caregiver to COVID, Study Finds
A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that at least 10,500,000 children across the globe lost a parent or a caregiver to COVID-19 between Jan. 1 2020 and May 1, 2022. The modeling study, co-led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), takes into account both primary and secondary caregivers. Primary caregivers include parents or custodial grandparents while secondary caregivers include co-residing grandparents or older kin under the age of 60.
verywellhealth.com
Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
Treatment-resistant depression (TRD) occurs when major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment does not work. There is no official definition or set criteria for TRD, but the measure often used is an inadequate response to at least two trials of antidepressant medications. The term "treatment-resistant depression" is not frequently used in clinical...
psychologytoday.com
What We Know for Sure About Suicidal Ideation in Teens
Timely and accurate psychiatric assessment is crucial when a young person is having thoughts of hurting themselves or committing suicide. Parents and caregivers play a crucial role in supporting young people who are struggling with suicidal ideation. Having a clear action plan and providing a safe environment are two ways...
6 Groups Making Mental Health Care More Accessible to People of Color
Here are some organizations working to bridge the mental health care gap.
Misuse of alcohol in teens, 20s linked to dissatisfaction and poor health in 30s, study says
A study published in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research suggests that misusing alcohol in your teens and twenties could have long term effects on mental and physical health. The researchers’ main objective was to examine whether poor physical health consequences continue beyond your twenties as a result of alcohol misuse...
Why suicide prevention support is crucial for people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is a lifelong disability that affects the brain and body of people prenatally exposed to alcohol. New research is backing concerns raised by the FASD community about the high rates of suicidality among people with FASD. As a team of FASD researchers and professionals who work with people with FASD, we are growing increasingly concerned with these statistics and stories we are hearing from caregivers. FASD and suicidality Suicidality is a spectrum of thoughts and behaviours surrounding suicide. It encompasses suicidal ideation, suicide-related communication, suicide attempts and death by suicide. Using data from Canada’s National FASD...
insightscare.com
Psychedelic Treatment: A Modern Approach to Mental Health
Psilocybin, a mushroom-like drug – has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of depression and anxiety. In recent years, psychedelic treatment has been approved to be a “breakthrough therapy” for treating depression. For this reason, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration classified ‘psilocybin’ as an effective drug to be used in psychedelic treatment in approaching mental illness and mental health conditions.
NIH Director's Blog
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know
Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
