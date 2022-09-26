Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Kick time, TV set for Tennessee’s game at LSU
With an open date coming up this week, Tennessee can catch its breath amid a 4-0 start and look down the road a little bit toward its next game – a daunting visit to Death Valley to take on LSU. The Vols now know the venue might not be as intimidating as it could have been. The SEC on Monday revealed the kickoff times and television designations for the league’s games on October 8, and Tennessee-LSU has been set for a noon kick on ESPN – meaning the Vols avoid Tiger Stadium at night.
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CBS Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Todd Monken lead options to replace Geoff Collins
Geoff Collins had it all: money, a future and a plan at Georgia Tech. A Star Wars nerd, he planned to weaponize recruiting in the Atlanta region for little ol' Georgia Tech. Except ... none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Jackets floundered following the exit of 11-year stalwart Paul Johnson, and moving on from the triple option was only the least of Collins' problems as he attempted to turnaround the program.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU running back commit breaks Louisiana All-Time rushing record
Heading into the Union Parish Farmers’ fourth game of the 2022 season, 2023 Tigers commit Trey Holly was 247 yards shy of Nick Brossette’s state career record of 8,704 yards that he set at University Lab from 2010-14. In the Farmers’ 62-12 win over the Bastrop Rams, Holly...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP
The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records nine tackles
Jewell recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Jewell's 2022 debut was an impressive one, as he led the team in tackles (9), quarterback hits (2) and tackles for loss (2). The 27-year-old linebacker's one fumble recovery and one sack were also tied for the team lead in those categories. If Sunday is any indication, Jewell will likely be an impact player for the Broncos' defense this season, making him an intriguing IDP option. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder will look to improve upon his stellar performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3, but he was able to handle second-team reps Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out. If Winston has to miss time, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming he returns to health in time for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Not expected to play Sunday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he doesn't think Phillips (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Ravens, calling the defensive tackle week-to-week, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips suffered the injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Titans and remained sidelined for Week 3. It appears...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
Comments / 0