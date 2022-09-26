ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 4

Related
PennLive.com

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police

A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg

Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man shot and killed in York

YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Police#Central Pennsylvania#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Teen dead after central Pa. shooting

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Lancaster police searching for two charged with firearms violations

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for two men wanted for theft and firearm charges. On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:36 p.m. two Lancaster officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a white Ford Fusion sedan with an inspection violation. The stop was conducted at...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy

A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank

SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
FOX 43

Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. Three remain in the hospital, police said Monday morning. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m....
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg man charged for burglary, theft, stalking, and harassment

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Police Department investigated a string of stalking and harassment incidents at the 3300 block of Market Street on Sept. 21. Police say that an individual entered a residence in the middle of the night on Sept. 22 and stole items from within the house.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy