Read full article on original website
Related
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police
A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg
Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
WGAL
Man shot and killed in York
YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in York late Tuesday night. Police said they responded to the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shootings are ‘just the beginning of the story’ for survivors: Harrisburg forum on gun violence
When PennLive reporter Jenna Wise teamed up with colleague TJ Smith to begin a project on people who survived shootings in Harrisburg, she asked him if he knew anyone who had been shot. “A lot,” Smith replied. Then he thought about his answer. “That’s not OK,” the PennLive videographer...
Teen dead after central Pa. shooting
A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
19-year-old killed in York shooting: coroner
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in York City late Tuesday night, the York County Coroner's Office reports.
abc27.com
Harrisburg father charged after daughter’s death
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg father has been charged after the death of his daughter. According to Harrisburg Police, Gregory Woods was charged after an investigation involving the assault of his 5-year-old daughter. The victim was transported to a local hospital on September 27 and declared deceased. The...
Harrisburg police at city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
FOX43.com
Lancaster police searching for two charged with firearms violations
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for two men wanted for theft and firearm charges. On Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:36 p.m. two Lancaster officers conducted a traffic stop after spotting a white Ford Fusion sedan with an inspection violation. The stop was conducted at...
Harrisburg dad charged after death of 5-year-old girl covered in bruises
Police charged a Harrisburg father after his 5-year-old daughter died Tuesday covered in bruises. Gregory E. Woods, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after the girl collapsed in his fourth-floor apartment in the Old City Hall apartment building downtown Tuesday morning.
Student found with gun in Mechanicsburg’s Elmwood Academy
A student brought a gun to Elmwood Academy in what the Mechanicsburg Area School District superintendent said was “an isolated incident.”. Superintendent Mark Leidy issued a statement saying that late in the day, a student reported that another student was in possession of a firearm at the school that serves fourth and fifth-grade students.
abc27.com
Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
WGAL
Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank
SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
Missing girl found with man at Austintown Walmart
Fesig was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.
local21news.com
Chambersburg PSP searching for bank robber
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police at the Chambersburg station is investigating a robbery on Sept. 19 at the Community State Bank on Lincoln Highway West in Saint Thomas Township, Franklin County. Police say that just after 10 a.m., the individual in the picture put a black duffle...
Firearm brought to Mechanicsburg school by student
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mechanicsburg Area School District released a statement Tuesday evening confirming a student brought a firearm to the school earlier in the day. According to Superintendent Mark K. Leidy, a student reported that another student had a firearm at Elmwood Academy on Sept. 27. School officials intervened...
abc27.com
Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. Three remain in the hospital, police said Monday morning. The shooting happened around the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street around 3 a.m....
Mystery lingers over disappearance of woman from central Pa. motel 3 years ago
Thursday marks the third anniversary of the disappearance of 41-year-old Kimberly Gsell and police hope someone has information that can help them find her. Detective Jeff Franks with Middlesex Township police said foul play is suspected and this is far from a cold case situation. Gsell was last seen at...
local21news.com
Harrisburg man charged for burglary, theft, stalking, and harassment
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Camp Hill Police Department investigated a string of stalking and harassment incidents at the 3300 block of Market Street on Sept. 21. Police say that an individual entered a residence in the middle of the night on Sept. 22 and stole items from within the house.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4