CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Why the Packers have already won the Davante Adams trade
Throughout Week 1, everywhere you looked, you would find comparisons between the Green Bay Packers‘ wide receiver numbers and Davante Adams’ in his Las Vegas Raiders debut. Interestingly, those comparisons have gone away in recent weeks. I wonder why. It’s fair to say the opening three games haven’t...
Yardbarker
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Yardbarker
Pat O’Donnell Is The Packers Best Free Agent Signing
The Packers are not known to make any big free agent signings. They often will let big name free agents leave and sign more value players. There are advantages and disadvantages to this strategy but when the Packers hit on a free agent, it looks great for the organization. This offseason, the Packers took flyers on a lot of free agents. Pat O’Donnell is the Packers best free agent signing this year.
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers clarifies controversial Buccaneers Jumbotron comments after Packers win
“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if what he told Matt LaFleur about what he saw on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium even made it to the defensive guys. Also, he told @PatMcAfeeShow it was well before the 2-point play. ‘I passed along something I saw on the drive,'” Demovsky shared on Twitter.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes discusses argument with Eric Bieniemy, takes blame for Chiefs' loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs had a very un-Chiefs like offensive output Sunday, finishing with just 315 total yards while going 3 of 10 on third down and 2 of 4 in the red zone. Patrick Mahomes went 20 of 35 for 262 yards with one touchdown to just one interception in the loss, as the Chiefs quarterback vented his frustration at times throughout the game.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3, but he was able to handle second-team reps Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out. If Winston has to miss time, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming he returns to health in time for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records nine tackles
Jewell recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Jewell's 2022 debut was an impressive one, as he led the team in tackles (9), quarterback hits (2) and tackles for loss (2). The 27-year-old linebacker's one fumble recovery and one sack were also tied for the team lead in those categories. If Sunday is any indication, Jewell will likely be an impact player for the Broncos' defense this season, making him an intriguing IDP option. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder will look to improve upon his stellar performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
WSAW
Green Bay Packers to wear 50s Classic Uniforms during Oct. 16 game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will wear the 50s Classic Uniforms during the Oct. 16 game against the New York Jets. The team says the 50s Classic Uniforms are inspired by the uniforms from 1950-1953. The uniforms are green with gold numbers and stripes. “While the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Not expected to play Sunday
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that he doesn't think Phillips (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Ravens, calling the defensive tackle week-to-week, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips suffered the injury during the team's Week 2 win over the Titans and remained sidelined for Week 3. It appears...
CBS Sports
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Bumped up from practice squad
Was elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Moreau was also activated from the practice squad in Week 2 against the Panthers, as he recorded two tackles while playing 14 of his 23 total snaps on defense. The 28-year-old figures to see similar usage with cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendix), Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) all sidelined Monday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as Denver works to repair an offense that has been disjointed through three weeks. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle
Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Sticking in minor role
Agnew caught his lone target for 17 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers. The 27-year-old played 12 offensive snaps in the blowout victory and once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout. Agnew should remain in that role, in addition to handling return duties, heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Eagles.
