CBS Sports
MLB playoff picture: Standings, projections, bracket, format explained as Cardinals capture NL Central
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down, and quite a bit still hangs in the balance as teams try to secure their spots in the playoffs. Seven teams (the Dodgers, Astros, Mets, Braves, Yankees, Guardians and Cardinals) have clinched playoff berths in the 12-team field, and seven teams are fighting for the final five spots with just one week remaining in the season. The NL East is the only divisional race that is coming down to the wire. The Mets and Braves head into Wednesday's action tied for first place with a crucial head-to-head series coming up this weekend.
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Making MLB debut Wednesday
Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said O'Hoppe will be called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and is in line to start at catcher in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Los Angeles will open up a spot on the 40-man roster for the catching prospect by...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates designate Michael Chavis and Greg Allen for assignment
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated infielder Michael Chavis and outfielder Greg Allen for assignment on Monday. The moves come a day
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Resting Wednesday
Peralta isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Peralta is getting a breather after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Randy Arozarena will man left field and bat second.
CBS Sports
Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches homer No, 40
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins. He got the Mets on the board by taking Pablo Lopez deep in the fourth inning, but the Mets were already in a 4-0 hole at that point. Alonso has homered in three straight games and five of the last seven, driving in an incredible 16 runs during that power surge, and in addition to now holding the franchise's single-season record for RBI at 131, the 27-year-old has recorded his second career campaign with at least 40 home runs.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting out Tuesday
Wade isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After going 0-for-10 during the Giants' last series in Arizona, Wade will start Tuesday's game in the dugout. Mike Yastrzemski will move over to right field in Wade's absence, affording Austin Slater a start in center field.
CBS Sports
Braves' Kyle Muller: Sent back down
Muller was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. The southpaw was productive during Tuesday's start in Washington, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in 4.2 innings. However, he'll head back to the minors as part of a move to make room for Silvino Bracho on the active roster. Muller spent most of the 2022 season at Gwinnett and posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 134.2 innings over 23 starts.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
numberfire.com
Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Nine-game hitting streak
Newman went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Reds. Newman reached base three times to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He's hit .314 with four RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. Despite hitting well, Newman could lose some playing time across the final week of the season as the Pirates look to keep Rodolfo Castro and Ji-hwan Bae in the lineup.
