CHSFL football: A touch of Hawaii was prominently displayed in the bleachers during Friday’s Farrell-St. A’s game

Read full article on original website
Related
A Look Back: Eventual Islander Sal Durante caught Roger Maris’ record-setting 61st home run ball -- and became part of history (Photos)
When Sal Durante pitched the idea of attending an autumn ballgame to his at-the-time girlfriend and his cousin, it certainly wasn’t with the thought of becoming a part of baseball history in mind -- but that’s exactly what wound up happening 61 years ago. Durante, who was a...
Rutgers vs. Ohio State prediction, odds and betting preview at FanDuel
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 27-10 at home last weekend, and now head coach Greg Schiano will have to prepare for a meeting with the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes. Our experts analyzed the matchup with odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.
HS football rankings (Week No. 4): WOW! This team cracks into top spot for the first time ever
There’s a new No. 1 high school football team on Staten Island as the season heads to the quarter pole. And it’s the first time this club has been at the top of the Island heap since SILive.com/Advance started the rankings some seven years ago.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What should NYC expect after Hurricane Ian hits Florida? Forecaster details the latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian churned toward the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge and wind damage to the state. After making landfall Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center expects Ian to emerge off the eastern...
Hurricane Ian now Category 4 as storm nears landfall in Florida
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it churned toward the Florida coast early Wednesday, one day after blowing through Cuba. Roaring winds topped out around 155 mph early Wednesday, just shy of the mark needed to qualify as a Category 5 storm. Starting Wednesday, Florida’s […]
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts to getting walked with game on the line
TORONTO — Yes, Aaron Judge was still chasing Roger Maris. But the Yankees slugger was also chasing a victory, and he was disappointed that the Blue Jays walked him in the 10th inning in a big spot before the Bombers lost walk-off style, 3-2, at the Rogers Centre on Monday night.
3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Cuba
NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba, and it’s gaining strength as it moves through the Caribbean and takes aim at Florida. Tracking Hurricane Ian: Storm surge alert system explained. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Category 3 storm hit Cuba with 125...
Chilly overnight, sunny and breezy for rest of workweek in NYC
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says weather will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy this week in New York City.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 27, 2022: Gertrude Kane, oldest Notre Dame Academy alum, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Gertrude R. Kane, 103, passed away peacefully at the Christian Health Home, Wyckoff, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 after a short stay. At the age of six Gert moved from Park Slope, Brooklyn, to the Westerleigh, where her parents operated an Ice, Coal and Oil Company for many years. Gert graduated from her beloved Notre Dame Academy in 1936. At her passing she was the oldest living alum. After working at her parent’s oil company (Kirley Oil), Gert spent a 50 year career in the insurance industry as a commercial underwriter in N.Y.C. and on the Island, retiring from the Maloy Agency, Inc. in 1994. Gert and Ed moved to Great Kills in 1957 where they raised their three children. In addition to being a working mother, Gert was a long time Hillside Swim Club member, an active volunteer throughout her life as President of the St. Clare’s Mother’s Guild, Chapter Chairwoman of the Manresa Columbiettes, Board Member of the Women’s Propeller Club - Port of New York, Board member of the S.I. Association of Insurance Women and fund raiser for Notre Dame Academy High School. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Never again: These were the horrors ‘Inside the Cages’ of Willowbrook
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Food show ‘Will It Swap?’ stars a S.I. Ferry security guard and retired corrections officer with a big personality
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Bad news: Spotted lanternflies have learned to ride the S.I. Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you thought your morning commute would give you a brief escape from the fluttering and jumping of those pesky spotted lanternflies, think again. They’ve learned that the Staten Island Ferry is free. A reader sent in a tip to watch for the little...
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say about Fossella’s casino idea for New York Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Borough President Vito Fossella has an idea about what the city should do with the site where the failed New York Wheel project was supposed to go: Put a casino there. Three Class III casino licenses are ticketed for the downstate region. The borough president envisions...
Loyal Advance reader wins dinner-and-a-movie in latest SILive.com subscriber contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A big congratulations to our latest SILive Experience winner!. Ronald and Carlynn Chironna were welcomed to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New Dorp on Monday to receive our latest sweepstakes prize. “A big thank you to the Staten Island Advance and Alamo Drafthouse,” Ronald Chironna said....
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
62K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0