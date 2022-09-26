ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Cleaning whizz shares genius trick to get hard to reach window seals clean without scrubbing

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

HAVE you cleaned the seals around your window recently?

They're notoriously tricky to keep clean and hard to reach, but there's an easy way to make them sparkle without scrubbing or steaming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpExv_0iAfxa6z00
The cleaning whizz shared how she keeps her window seals clean on TikTok Credit: TikTok/@kayemarieboutique

Cleaning whizz Kaye Maire shared the clever hack she uses to make sure her windows are as clean as the rest of her house.

She posted the hack on her TikTok account @kayemarieboutique and it's left viewers amazed.

It turns out all you need is an old paint brush to get to those hard to reach places.

Kaye said: "This hack has changed my life, there was not one single bit of dirt left in those window seals."

The cleaning whizz sprayed the area with an all-purpose cleaner before using the paintbrush to get into the small gaps around the window.

The head of the brush works perfectly to wipe away any built up dust or grime.

Kaye quipped: "It's a complete game changer, who needs a steamer?"

So if you've got some paint brushes laying around from an old DIY project give them a quick clean and put them to good use.

Fellow keen cleaners were amazed by the simple trick, one said: "I'm obsessed with this!"

Another said: "I used [a paintbrush] the other day on the window and it's a game changer."

A third said: "Honestly it looks amazing I just wish I had the inclination!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lUPm_0iAfxa6z00
Kaye started by cleaning the rest of the windows before the hard to reach seals Credit: TikTok/@kayemarieboutique

The US Sun

The US Sun

