Today Show’s Joy Bauer joins Bloom with “Joy’s Five Weeks to Fierce”

By Gayle Guyardo
 2 days ago

Whether you’re looking to lose weight, increase energy, lower your blood pressure, boost brain health, or simply get healthier and feel better, jump on board with Joy Bauer’s Five Weeks To Fierce.

Each week, Joy L. Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but New York Times bestselling author, will share smart tips and useful strategies to help you reach your weight loss and health goals. She breaks it down into small and manageable steps, so it feels seamless and easy.

This week joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom with important sleep hacks to stay healthy.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

