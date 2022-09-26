ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Kearney building winter supply storage facility, upgrading park facilities

KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney may have noticed construction work around the city maintenance facility and pickleball courts/skate park off 19th Street. These efforts are to update and expand both the city’s maintenance facility and park offerings. “Demolition of our old courts and skate park are underway as...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Oktoberfest Oct. 1

KEARNEY — The annual Oktoberfest in Kearney will return to the city's downtown Saturday, Oct. 1. Activities include live music, a DJ, local vendors booths, line dancing, a keg toss, kids carnival, games, German drinks and food, a mayor’s beer tapping and barmaid and Little Mr. and Miss competitions. Fun kicks off at noon on Washington Street and events run around downtown including around Lions Park.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows

KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville stays disciplined in victory over Tigers

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' football season continued with another win on Friday, Sept. 23. Smithville defeated Excelsior Springs 42-8 as they cruised to their fourth win of the season. Behind strong play from wide receiver Max McKenzie and stingy defense, the Warriors looked strong throughout the night. Preparation was...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
OLATHE, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Homecoming Week Oct. 3-9

KEARNEY — It’s time to “Round Up the Dogs” for Kearney High School’s 2022 Homecoming Week festivities. Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3-9. “We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville ranks in top 50 U.S. suburbs to live in

SMITHVILLE — According to SmartAsset, Smithville is one of the best suburbs to live in near a large city in 2022. For the study, Smithville was classified as a suburb of Kansas City. “Specifically, we compared data for close to 500 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour...
SMITHVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!

MERRIAM, KS
fox4kc.com

Grocery store worker accused of videoing women in restroom

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom. Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge. Police responded to McKeever’s...
PARKVILLE, MO

