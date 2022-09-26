Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney building winter supply storage facility, upgrading park facilities
KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney may have noticed construction work around the city maintenance facility and pickleball courts/skate park off 19th Street. These efforts are to update and expand both the city’s maintenance facility and park offerings. “Demolition of our old courts and skate park are underway as...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Oktoberfest Oct. 1
KEARNEY — The annual Oktoberfest in Kearney will return to the city's downtown Saturday, Oct. 1. Activities include live music, a DJ, local vendors booths, line dancing, a keg toss, kids carnival, games, German drinks and food, a mayor’s beer tapping and barmaid and Little Mr. and Miss competitions. Fun kicks off at noon on Washington Street and events run around downtown including around Lions Park.
mycouriertribune.com
Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows
KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville stays disciplined in victory over Tigers
SMITHVILLE — The Warriors' football season continued with another win on Friday, Sept. 23. Smithville defeated Excelsior Springs 42-8 as they cruised to their fourth win of the season. Behind strong play from wide receiver Max McKenzie and stingy defense, the Warriors looked strong throughout the night. Preparation was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Homecoming Week Oct. 3-9
KEARNEY — It’s time to “Round Up the Dogs” for Kearney High School’s 2022 Homecoming Week festivities. Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3-9. “We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
KMBC.com
Cass County residents pushing for new laws after dog bite complaints on property
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County presiding commissioner said he has directed the county attorney to review potential changes to county ordinances in response to a property with multiple dogs on chains or tethers near a popular state trail. The new development comes after KMBC 9 Investigates first...
KC mayor calls for one Plaza street open to pedestrians only, no vehicles
Mayor Lucas said he'd like to see Nichols Road on the Plaza pedestrianized, meaning cars would not be allowed, but foot traffic is welcome.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
Longer wait times, staff cuts possible at Mid-Continent Public Library after board slashes budget
Month-long wait times for books, reduced staff, outdated technology — all are possible effects for patrons of the Mid-Continent Public Library system after the board of trustees voted to reduce the institution's primary source of revenue, according to staff scrambling to find savings. Last week, the library’s board voted...
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville ranks in top 50 U.S. suburbs to live in
SMITHVILLE — According to SmartAsset, Smithville is one of the best suburbs to live in near a large city in 2022. For the study, Smithville was classified as a suburb of Kansas City. “Specifically, we compared data for close to 500 suburbs located within 15 minutes to an hour...
mycouriertribune.com
3 high schools celebrate Homecoming week
Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville High Schools are celebrating Homecoming Week this week that will culminate in the big games and dances this weekend.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
fox4kc.com
Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
Condition of Brush Creek has attention of KCMO residents, city leaders
The condition of Brush Creek east of The Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, has the attention of residents and city leaders, with future changes on the horizon.
fox4kc.com
Grocery store worker accused of videoing women in restroom
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Platte County prosecutors charged a grocery store employee after police say he admitted to taking pictures of women as they shopped, and also videoing them using the store’s bathroom. Bruno Alejandro Barrera Lumbreras, 29, faces a felony invasion of privacy charge. Police responded to McKeever’s...
Comments / 1