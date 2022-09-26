Read full article on original website
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
Netflix: Easily Remove Shows From Your Continue Watching List
Netflix is considered one of the best streaming services, despite raising its prices and considering charging more for password sharing. Thanks to shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game, it's easy to see how Netflix has stayed on top. However, you might not like every Netflix show. You've probably given something a shot and failed to see the appeal, but the show keeps showing up in your Continue Watching list.
Netflix Adds New Gaming Feature
Netflix continues to support video games on its service with the recent announcement that, for example, it is starting its own in-house games studio. It also continues to add more and more new mobile games to the platform with new titles arriving every single month. To top it all off, Netflix today announced that it is rolling out a new gaming feature for everyone: personalized game handles.
Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022
Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Where to Watch and Stream The Munsters Free Online
Cast: Jeff Daniel Phillips Sheri Moon Zombie Daniel Roebuck Jorge Garcia Richard Brake. Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood. Is The Munsters on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Munsters in its online library at the time of...
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Netflix now lets you create your own gamertag
Netflix has launched the ability to create public handles for its games, laying the foundation for additional features that would make the service more social. People can use this public username across all its titles, allowing them to find friends (or to meet new ones) to play with in multiplayer games like Rival Pirates without having to reveal their Netflix name and profile icon. It's also what's going to be displayed on leaderboards for single-player games, such as Dominoes Café and the platformer Lucky Luna.
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Netflix cancels new show Grendel partway through filming
"They were in the middle of shooting their first season and Netflix just... changed their minds."
Netflix’s new series about Spotify explores European tech unicorn culture
The latest global tech unicorn to have its startup story told as a television docudrama is Spotify. Netflix has released the first full trailer for a new series called The Playlist, which details the rise of the Swedish streaming startup founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in 2006. The...
Netflix's Spotify series trailer portrays streaming music as a revolution
Netflix has shared the trailer for its fictional Spotify series, and it appears to be just what you'd expect — for better and for worse. The preview clip portrays Spotify founder Daniel Ek (played by Vikings' Edvin Endre) as a revolutionary who not only wants to create a legal alternative to piracy, but hopes to reshape the entire music industry. Not surprisingly, the show pits Ek and crew against a range of enemies that include skeptical labels and wary politicians.
House of the Dragon: why doesn’t Prince Aemond have a dragon?
Why doesn’t Prince Aemond have a dragon? In many ways, dragons defined the land of Westeros. It was Aegon the Conqueror and his dragon Balerion the Black Dread who forged the Seven Kingdoms into one political entity using the might of these mighty beasts to crush, cow, and coerce the petty lords and ladies of the land into submission.
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
Where to Watch and Stream Death Doesn't Exist, and Love Doesn't Either Free Online
Cast: Antonella Saldicco Justina Bustos Agustín Sullivan Osmar Núñez Susana Pampín. Emilia is a young psychiatrist living in Buenos Aires with her boyfriend. She has a steady life but is not fully satisfied. She receives an invitation to go back to her hometown in Patagonia to spread Andrea's ashes, Emilia's best friend who died five years earlier.
