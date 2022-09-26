A man suspected of killing a young father as he installed solar panels last month remains at large after shooting at officers in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning, police say. A 911 caller reported seeing 27-year-old Avery Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street NE about 6:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. Miler is wanted in the slaying of 25-year-old father Aryeh Wolf, who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C when he was shot and killed on Aug. 10.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO