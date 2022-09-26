Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Related
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in northeast Washington, D.C. early...
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Police tighten perimeter around NE DC neighborhood after homicide suspect shoots at officers
WASHINGTON — An armed suspect wanted on murder charges shot at police officers before running away into a residential building in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to DC Police. Officials are keeping a tight perimeter around the neighborhood where he was last seen. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect
On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
NBC Washington
Man Wanted in DC Killing Gets Away After Firing at Officers, Police Say
A man suspected of killing a young father as he installed solar panels last month remains at large after shooting at officers in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning, police say. A 911 caller reported seeing 27-year-old Avery Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street NE about 6:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. Miler is wanted in the slaying of 25-year-old father Aryeh Wolf, who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C when he was shot and killed on Aug. 10.
DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
WUSA
DC man charged for fatal shooting in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about the rate of violent crimes in Prince George's County. A 24-year-old D.C. man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Prince George's County in June, according to police. On June 19, around...
2 people hospitalized after stolen car crashes into Metrobus, driver arrested
WASHINGTON — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Southeast, D.C. late Tuesday night involving a car and a Metrobus. Police say just after 9 p.m. the driver of a car crashed into an A2 Metrobus near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace, SE. Police have not released details on what caused the crash.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking suspects a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DC Police investigate 2 shootings in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two shootings that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds in Southeast, D.C. The first shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Morris Road around 7:12 p.m. Officials said a man was shot but is currently conscious and breathing. Currently, the road is blocked off by police due to the investigation of the incident.
Assault Suspects Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in D.C. is searching for multiple assault suspects...
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say
A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
DC man tells Maryland police he’s being chased, gets arrested on gun, drug charges
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers arrested a driver who told them he was being chased after they found shell casings and possible crack cocaine in his car. MSP said around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, of Washington, D.C. called troopers to say someone was […]
WTOP
Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland
The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 2