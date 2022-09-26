ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detectives Identify and Arrest Shooting Suspect

On September 17, at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of St. Andrews Way and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf for the report of an incident between two vehicles, which involved a collision and shots being fired. The two vehicles fled before police arrival. One vehicle was abandoned on Pine Cone Circle a […]
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

Man Wanted in DC Killing Gets Away After Firing at Officers, Police Say

A man suspected of killing a young father as he installed solar panels last month remains at large after shooting at officers in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning, police say. A 911 caller reported seeing 27-year-old Avery Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street NE about 6:20 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. Miler is wanted in the slaying of 25-year-old father Aryeh Wolf, who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C when he was shot and killed on Aug. 10.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

DC man charged for fatal shooting in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about the rate of violent crimes in Prince George's County. A 24-year-old D.C. man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Prince George's County in June, according to police. On June 19, around...
CLINTON, MD
mpdc.dc.gov

Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking suspects a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Police investigate 2 shootings in Southeast

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two shootings that left two people suffering from gunshot wounds in Southeast, D.C. The first shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Morris Road around 7:12 p.m. Officials said a man was shot but is currently conscious and breathing. Currently, the road is blocked off by police due to the investigation of the incident.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

DC Shooter Charged With Murdering Maryland Man In Prince George's County, Investigators Say

A months-long investigation into a fatal summer shooting in Maryland led to the apprehension of a Washington, DC man who is facing a murder charge, authorities announced. Travon Marquis Ingram, 29, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Clinton resident Deangelo Deonte Johnson, who was shot and killed in June, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police ID man shot, killed in Suitland

The Prince George’s County police have identified the man shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Sunday. Michael Morgan, 26, of Suitland, was found wounded in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road, near Washington National Cemetery, around noon, the police said Monday. He was taken to a hospital where...
SUITLAND, MD
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A man is dead, another is hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. Once there, officers discovered two men who had been shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
Washington, D.C. local news

