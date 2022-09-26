Veteran deaths by suicide decline over pandemic as 'invisible wounds of war' are addressed

Read full article on original website
Obesity rates are down slightly in Georgia, but rising nationwide
LISTEN: Obesity puts people at greater risk for deadly medical conditions like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke. But a new report shows obesity rates actually declined slightly in Georgia. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. The State of Obesity 2022 report from Trust for America’s Health looks at...
GPB evening headlines for September 28, 2022
Forecasts call for Hurricane Ian to hit coastal Georgia early Friday morning. Many Floridians are making their way to Georgia to escape Hurricane Ian. Georgia Power is preparing Hurricane Ian as the storm moves closer to the state. Tagged as:. GPB morning headlines for September 28, 2022. September 28, 2022.
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
The power of the vote in Georgia's disability community
LISTEN: The Georgia Council on Developmemental Disabilities is hosting a candidate forum this week as a way to both show the power of the disability community and learn from the candidates about their disability platforms. GPB Morning Edition host Leah Fleming spoke with D 'Arcy Robb, executive director of the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities.
GPB News updates on Hurricane Ian
Visit GPB.org/storms for updates, safety resources, and emergency management information. Visit the National Weather Service, Charleston, S.C. for Coastal Georgia weather forecasts and storm surge. Visit the National Weather Service, Peachtree City, Ga. for weather forecasts for other regions of Georgia. Here, you will find Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland...
Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian
Georgia farmers are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. Although Ian is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches south Georgia, heavy winds could still hit farms there hard as early as Wednesday. Lenny Wells is a...
Florida's population has skyrocketed. That could make Hurricane Ian more destructive
No state in the eastern U.S. has grown faster in recent years than Florida, which has added nearly 3 million residents since 2010. Now, the state is yet again in the path of a major hurricane, with Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall on Florida's western coast Wednesday. It is now classified as a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Category 5 hurricanes are rare in the U.S. Here are 4 that made history
Hurricane Ian, now making its way toward landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, is on the cusp of topping out the scale used by meteorologists to measure hurricane strength. If its winds increase even a little, before it comes ashore, Ian could become only the fifth massively destructive Category 5 storm on record to make landfall in the continental U.S.
Georgia students mingle with farm animals to spark interest in agriculture
LISTEN: Students in metro Atlanta schools got the chance to mingle with barnyard animals and learn about food production as part of a new USDA initiative to get young Georgians interested in agriculture. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— Students from Chattahoochee Hills Charter School, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade,...
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
County officials argued they didn't intentionally discriminate against Lange because she was transgender, but rather were trying to keep health insurance costs low.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2. What impacts will Georgia see?
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm in the Caribbean Monday afternoon, and the storm will continue to strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is projected to become to a powerful Category 4 storm before approaching Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist...
Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian. Tropical storm winds are forecast as soon as Wednesday
LISTEN: With much of the state's agriculture concentrated in South Georgia, farmers are bracing for Ian's arrival as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Hurricane Ian could deal a big blow to Georgia's largest industry, as farmers prepare for tropical storm-force winds to...
Georgia woman regains ability to hear after being deaf for 13 years
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Since 2009, Wendy Weaver has had a hard time hearing due to a bad reaction to an antibiotic. The issue gradually progressed and got worse. “Then I woke up one morning, Dec. 2, 2009. I woke up that morning and couldn’t hear at all,” she said.
Ian's track shifts east, what it means for impacts in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry
Hurricane Ian is a powerful category 3 storm that is tracking towards the west or southwest coast of Florida. Once Ian makes landfall, the storm is expected to track to the northeast and may enter the southwest Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The shift to the east in Ian's track may alter some of the impacts for coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry by Thursday night and Friday.
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Here are resources for Florida's homeless
Category 4 Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, between Tampa and Fort Myers. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the hurricane to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday. About 2.5 million residents have been ordered to evacuate, with officials advising residents in Central Florida to stay with...
Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
The State of Emergency will go into effect 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and will expire at midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet.
