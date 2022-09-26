Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity opening ReStore in new location
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat For Humanity of Champaign County is set to open its new ReStore this weekend after moving it to a new location. The ReStore is a home improvement resale shop that sells donated, gently-used furniture, applicances, cabinets, home accessories, building materials and more at discounted prices. Proceeds from the store provide […]
A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign. It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball. It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
nowdecatur.com
$3.2M Memorial Hospital Foundation Gift Expands Richland Nursing Programs
September 27, 2022 – A $3.2 million grant from the Decatur Memorial Foundation will expand Richland Community College’s nursing and clinical programs over the next four years, addressing an unprecedented shortage of nurses and other health professionals in central Illinois. The EnRich Healthcare program – a collaboration between...
nowdecatur.com
Business Breakfast on October 12 to Feature Educational Leaders
September 27, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30 a.m. to listen to leaders in our educational system here in Decatur. Join the Chamber of Commerce for this special business breakfast focused on education here in this...
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Fairview Park
September 25, 2022 – Community members gathered in Fairview Park this weekend to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Hispanic Heritage Celebration. The event was presented by Centro for Hispanic and Immigrant Community Opportunities of Macon County or CHICO. The event featured food vendors, cultural dances and presentations, live...
Thieves target unusual location
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Over the weekend the Champaign County Animal Shelter was broken into. It’s not a normal place you would think crooks would target, but now they are increasing security. “It’s alarming, I think our first priority was making sure all the animals were accounted for and safe in their enclosures,” said Adoption Supervisor […]
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
newschannel20.com
Multiple roads closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be multiple road closures in the capital city. Hilltop Road is closed between Cranleigh and IL-29 Frontage Road beginning Monday, September 26. Delay was due to weather. The closure will last thru Friday, October 14. STATE STREET SEWER REPLACEMENT. State Street, between Governor...
WCIA
Champaign-Urbana Public Health workers intend to unionize
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 100 Champaign-Urbana Public Health District employees signed a card in support of unionizing. The signatures are inching closer to the majority needed to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31 in Springfield, according to organizing member and CUPHD case manager/counselor Darya Shahgheibi.
Covered bridge closing for repairs
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic bridge in Mahomet is set to temporarily close soon as crews begin repairs. The covered bridge at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close to traffic on Oct. 3, as crews replace the bridge’s roof. The bridge is planned to be closed for four days before reopening […]
Herald & Review
Decatur volunteers pack meals for hungry children around the world
DECATUR — The activity of packing rice and soy powder into the small bag can be fun, according to Elliott Brammer. “You don’t even realize you’re working for a great cause,” he said. Brammer brought his employees from the animal nutrition division of Archer Daniels Midland...
nowdecatur.com
Devon on Tap Seeking Volunteers for Event October 8
September 26, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council and the Decatur Parks Foundation are requesting help to run the Devon on Tap event at the Nelson Park Lakeshore on October 8. To volunteer, follow this link. You can also give the DAAC a call at 217.423.3189 or send...
wjbc.com
U of I associate dean: Solving the shortage of teachers calls for tough decisions
SPRINGFIELD – A survey of Illinois schools finds that 88 percent of the districts responding have trouble filling vacancies in the classroom. And when we talk about a teacher shortage, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Education associate dean Nancy Latham wants to re-frame the discussion. “We do not...
Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success. “Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Special Board Meeting
The Shelby County Board held a special meeting at 10 AM on the 21st of this month for the purpose of awarding a custom farming contract and approving the annual audit. Kenney Compton was the low bidder of the 6 bids received for custom farming while zero bids were received for the inputs needed to actually put a crop in the ground. We will update you with a new article when we receive all the bids that were submitted. The farm committee meeting is in the bottom video below.
Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon. The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash. Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to […]
WCIA
Veterans take off on honor flight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 94 Illinois veterans took flight on Tuesday with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s Mission #63 from the Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The honor flight takes veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. on a chartered Sun Country 737. Driven...
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
WAND TV
Barbers, stylist volunteer time to provide free haircuts for school picture day
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students at E. J. Muffley Elementary School received free haircuts thanks to 2 local barbers and a stylist. On Monday morning, a hallway at Muffley transformed into a small barber shop and hair salon. Little tables lined the walls with tall mirrors as 54 students made their way to the chairs to get a free haircut.
Central A&M community gathers after recent student accident
Students and staff say those students will always be remembered in the community.
