ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Relegation risk and Kenny under cosh – 5 talking points as Ireland host Armenia

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8k5G_0iAfvKgP00

The Republic of Ireland will bring down the curtain on another difficult Nations League campaign when they welcome Armenia to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Stephen Kenny’s men lie in third place in their group and need a positive result if they are to avoid relegation to League C.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

The “R” word

Kenny set out on his second Nations League adventure targeting top spot in Group B1 and the Euro 2024 play-off berth it would have secured. Defeat in their opening two games in Armenia and at home to Ukraine put paid to that ambition, and although victory over Scotland and a point in the return against the Ukrainians suggested there may be better to come, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat in Glasgow means relegation is a possibility – they will kick off a point ahead of Armenia – heading into the final round of fixtures.

Kenny under the cosh

Kenny’s appointment as Mick McCarthy’s successor did not meet universal approval and while he has blooded a new generation of senior international players and adopted a more progressive approach than some of his predecessors, the improvement he is confident his side has made has not necessarily been reflected by results. His 27 matches to date have yielded just six wins and only three in 20 competitive outings, and that is a stick with which his critics continue to beat him ahead of a game he cannot afford to lose.

Tried and tested

The Ireland boss insisted before the trip to Hampden Park that he would not be afraid to leave out senior men Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy because of their lack of club football, and he was as good as his word with neither man making the starting XI in Glasgow. Both skipper Coleman and central defender Duffy have produced time and again for their country over the years and it would be no surprise if Kenny turned to his old dependables in the Republic’s hour of need.

Leading from the front

There was a moment in the Scotland game when, with Jack Hendry having cancelled out John Egan’s opener, Troy Parrott found himself through on goal with a chance to restore Ireland’s lead, but could not find a way past keeper Craig Gordon. Parrott, along with Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Michael Obafemi, are among a pool of strikers who have all scored for their country under Kenny, but the fact remains that only Robinson, with six, has found the back of the net more often during his reign than four-goal defender Duffy.

Yips in Yerevan

The seeds of Ireland’s current predicament were sown in Yerevan’s Republic Stadium on June 4, when Eduard Spertsyan’s long-range strike handed the hosts a famous 1-0 victory. The visitors huffed and puffed on the night before running out of steam in sweltering temperatures, and they will need to be significantly better in Dublin if they are to avenge that defeat and end the campaign on a positive note.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny remains committed to attacking style

Stephen Kenny will not abandon his attacking philosophy as he attempts to guide the Republic of Ireland to the Euro 2024 finals. Kenny signalled his intention to play a more enterprising brand of football when he replaced Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager in April 2020 and, for better or for worse, has stuck to his guns ever since.
SPORTS
newschain

Jonny Evans insists Northern Ireland players still back Ian Baraclough

Jonny Evans insists Ian Baraclough still has the backing of the Northern Ireland dressing room as attention turns to next year’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign after a dismal Nations League run. Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Greece will have implications next year; although Northern Ireland avoided the threat of relegation,...
UEFA
newschain

Giorgos Giakoumakis giving Celtic cause for concern ahead of Motherwell clash

Giorgos Giakoumakis is doubtful for Celtic’s cinch Premiership match at home to Motherwell as the Scottish champions assess a raft of players following the international break. The striker was in the Greece squad but an issue with his leg meant he was not deemed fit enough to feature in...
SOCCER
newschain

What next for Scotland after winning promotion to Nations League Group A?

Scotland finished top of Nations League Group B1 with a goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Here, PA News agency looks at the ramifications of the resultant promotion to the elite level of the next Nations League campaign and the impact winning the group will have on qualification for the 2024 European Championship.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Michael Obafemi
Person
Shane Duffy
Person
Troy Parrott
Person
Callum Robinson
Person
Mick Mccarthy
Person
Craig Gordon
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Armenia#Nations League#Group B1#Ukrainians
newschain

As Kate and William head to Wales: 5 places you won’t believe are real

After the death of the Queen and the end of the period of national mourning, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for their first official visit since taking up their new titles. William and Kate will spend the day travelling around the country, first...
TRAVEL
newschain

Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped

Rugby league is set to scrap automatic promotion and relegation to its top tier and elevate clubs on the basis of a new grading system under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its 12-year ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport. Clubs will be categorised...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute. Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed...
ANIMALS
Yardbarker

Watch: Swansea’s Obafemi scores stunning goal to double Ireland’s lead

Ireland have doubled their lead over Armenia in Dublin as it looks like they will avoid UEFA Nations League relegation. The win makes sure that the Irish won’t get relegated to the C division and Swansea’s Michael Obafemi looks to have secured the three points. The home side...
SOCCER
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Greece 3-1 Northern Ireland: Visitors slump to another Nations League defeat despite Shayne Lavery's early strike but Ian Baraclough's side avoid finishing bottom of their group

Northern Ireland avoided the threat of Nations League relegation on a hot night in Athens, but now face a much tougher qualifying campaign for Euro 2024. Although Cyprus’ defeat to Kosovo spared Ian Baraclough’s side the embarrassment of finishing bottom of Group C2, a disappointing night at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium means they are likely to drop into pot five for the Euros draw next month.
SPORTS
newschain

Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on

Hampshire pushed champions Warwickshire to the brink of relegation on the third day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash at Edgbaston. Replying to the home side’s 272 for four declared, Hampshire made 311 thanks to James Vince (98) and former Edgbaston favourite Keith Barker (76). Warwickshire closed on...
SPORTS
newschain

Sam Simmonds ‘goes with our blessing’, says Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Rob Baxter says England international Sam Simmonds will leave Exeter with the club’s blessing. Baxter has insisted there are no issues surrounding back-row forward Simmonds’ move to French champions Montpellier next season. He is expected to be available for next year’s World Cup but after that will be...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy