Registration is open for the Denver Zoo's upcoming free day. Anyone who wants the chance to to go the zoo for free must register online. Those who register can get the chance to obtain up to five vouchers for the zoo's free day coming up on Oct. 8. It's one of seven community free days in 2022 for anyone. The Denver Zoo offers a limited number of tickets for each free day using an online lottery system. Anyone who wants to attend a free day must register online during the open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding free day. Winners will be notified by mail. LINK: Denver Zoo Free Day Lottery Registration | Denver Zoo website

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO