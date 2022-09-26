ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
JamBase

The Lil Smokies Confirm Winter Informal Concerts In Denver

The Lil Smokies will present a three-night stand in Denver this December dubbed “The Winter Informal.” The shows will take place at the Bluebird Theater from December 1-3. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now. Find links to buy below:. The Lil Smokies recently released the...
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
K99

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?

On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
CBS Denver

Registration is open for Denver Zoo's free day on Oct. 8

Registration is open for the Denver Zoo's upcoming free day. Anyone who wants the chance to to go the zoo for free must register online. Those who register can get the chance to obtain up to five vouchers for the zoo's free day coming up on Oct. 8. It's one of seven community free days in 2022 for anyone. The Denver Zoo offers a limited number of tickets for each free day using an online lottery system. Anyone who wants to attend a free day must register online during the open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding free day. Winners will be notified by mail. LINK: Denver Zoo Free Day Lottery Registration | Denver Zoo website
CBS Denver

Denver Police Officer Robert Sandoval honored for service

On Oct. 14 1969, a rookie Denver police officer took a call that would change his life forever. Robert Sandoval's family remembers the night they got the call, they were celebrating Michelle Santistevan's first birthday, in Trinidad where they were from. "Got in the car and headed to Denver because this is where he was at."Sandoval, her uncle, was investigating a possible burglary in progress when he was shot by a frightened homeowner."He didn't expect anyone to be at the back door, so he just fired a shot through the door and hit him right directly in the head," she said.While...
9News

Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations

DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
99.9 The Point

10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
