9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
JamBase
The Lil Smokies Confirm Winter Informal Concerts In Denver
The Lil Smokies will present a three-night stand in Denver this December dubbed “The Winter Informal.” The shows will take place at the Bluebird Theater from December 1-3. Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now. Find links to buy below:. The Lil Smokies recently released the...
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather
The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
5280.com
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace
For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Casa Bonita closes language barrier as part of new culture
One of Colorado's most iconic establishments is being revamped in more ways than just aesthetics.
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?
On June 2, 1996, Katherine Joy Allen contacted a relative and said she needed help because someone was after her. 42-year-old Katherine Joy Allen promised her daughter she would attend her graduation later the same month. Katherine never arrived at the ceremony. She was living at the Ahwahnee Motel in the 8500 block of East Colfax Avenue in Denver, Colorado. Katherine was last seen on June 12, 1996. She has never been seen or heard from again.
Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card
If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition...
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Registration is open for Denver Zoo's free day on Oct. 8
Registration is open for the Denver Zoo's upcoming free day. Anyone who wants the chance to to go the zoo for free must register online. Those who register can get the chance to obtain up to five vouchers for the zoo's free day coming up on Oct. 8. It's one of seven community free days in 2022 for anyone. The Denver Zoo offers a limited number of tickets for each free day using an online lottery system. Anyone who wants to attend a free day must register online during the open lottery period for a chance to obtain up to five vouchers for its corresponding free day. Winners will be notified by mail. LINK: Denver Zoo Free Day Lottery Registration | Denver Zoo website
Denver Police Officer Robert Sandoval honored for service
On Oct. 14 1969, a rookie Denver police officer took a call that would change his life forever. Robert Sandoval's family remembers the night they got the call, they were celebrating Michelle Santistevan's first birthday, in Trinidad where they were from. "Got in the car and headed to Denver because this is where he was at."Sandoval, her uncle, was investigating a possible burglary in progress when he was shot by a frightened homeowner."He didn't expect anyone to be at the back door, so he just fired a shot through the door and hit him right directly in the head," she said.While...
9News
Cars hit 2 children in 2 Denver locations
DENVER — Two children were hit by cars in Denver Tuesday afternoon – one child was hit by a car near a middle school and the other was a child struck by a car near an apartment complex. Denver Police (DPD) confirmed that a child was hit by...
Slight rain chances, 80s before cold front arrives
The Pinpoint Weather team says a small batch of tropical moisture will roll through Colorado this afternoon.
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
10 Fun Facts About Empower Field at Mile High
Empower Field at Mile High is the official home of the Denver Broncos. The Colorado venue also plays host to countless other events each year, including concerts, soccer games, and even weddings. 10 Interesting Facts About Empower Field at Mile High. Here are some fun and interesting facts you might...
Seeing smoke near Bear Creek Lake Park? Here’s why
If you notice smoky skies in Lakewood or Jefferson County on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, it is because of a wildland fire investigation class.
Classic movie has town busting out changes to lewdness law
DENVER (AP) — A Denver suburb’s plan to show the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at its arts center has officials scrambling to revamp the town’s indecency laws. The Denver Post reports that the city of Parker plans to show the 1975 cult classic...
Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
